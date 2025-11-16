Animal Rights' Activists Accuse CFIA of 'Criminal Animal Cruelty' for Slaughter of B.C. Ostriches

Animal Justice is demanding an investigation into alleged criminal animal cruelty, stating that shooting ostriches at night in view of their flock violates the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) own guidelines.

Drea Humphrey is pessimistic, predicting the government will prolong the legal process to make it costly, ultimately finding a loophole. She cited the government's appeal after losing the trucker convoy decision as proof of their disregard for the rule of law, arguing the goal is to "stomp them to the ground" and "make an example of them."

The discussion highlighted inconsistencies in Canadian animal welfare policy, citing two examples: the ongoing Marineland scandal, where the owner allegedly threatened to slaughter neglected marine animals unless the government paid for their feed, and Toronto's "absurd" response to coyotes—posting "get to know your coyote neighbor" signs instead of culling the apex predators in a heavily urban area.

Guest David Krayden is cautiously optimistic, citing veterinarian Dr. Chris Wilson's condemnation of the ostrich killing as "an inhumane exercise in so-called euthanasia." David sees a growing grassroots pushback against the "stamping out" policy, which he argues is outdated and contradicts the World Organization for Animal Health's recommendation for quarantine over mass culling.

Drea echoes David's optimism, believing the ostriches "have not been slaughtered in vain." She notes public confusion and outrage, fueled by mainstream media's reporting and the absurd claim that the birds were "too tall to test." The brutal killing—shooting the fast-running birds with hundreds of shots in the dark after flashing floodlights—was widely viewed as a deliberate act to "teach the farmers a lesson."

Guest Mario Zelaya suggested the barbaric method was chosen to make an example of the farmers. The high number of shots (600-900 for 314 birds) underscores the inhumanity. Mario concluded the brutal massacre felt more "third world" than a humane injection.

Drea highlighted the WHO's inconsistent influence, noting the Canadian government cites it to justify actions but ignores it when their measures "over and above" international guidelines.