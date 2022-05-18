ANNOUNCEMENT: I'm going to Davos to report on the World Economic Forum

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

While the conglomerate of elites gather to discuss the orders of the world in Davos, Switzerland, there will almost certainly be few, if any, independent news organizations covering the World Economic Forum's annual meeting — a meeting where their visions of society's future are planned.

Rebel News has tasked five investigative journalists to report on the WEF annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland and I will be representing the United Kingdom.

We have set up a special website for our the viewers to watch all of our reports on the WEF, and we will be publishing these throughout the week over at WEFreports.com — I'll be working with Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando from Australia, as well as Jeremy Loffredo and Savannah Hernandez from the United States.

Watch my promotional video for the event, and stay tuned for a busy week of some real, boots-on-the-ground journalism right at the globalist's front door.