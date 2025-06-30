Another $300 million down the green drain — feds can’t prove jobs or emission cuts

It’s been seven years and over $300 million later—and the Liberals still can’t answer a simple question: Where are the jobs?

As first reported by Blacklock's, according to a damning internal audit from the Department of Natural Resources, not only can the government not prove a single job was created by its so-called green innovation programs, but the department actually stopped collecting the data needed to prove anything at all.

They just quit keeping track.

Audit @NRCan discloses $300M climate programs that promised new jobs & lower emissions proved neither after 7 yrs: "There are areas of improvement and lessons learned." https://t.co/DqvZTP87Ze @EnvironmentCa pic.twitter.com/N0MUxZDgsu — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) June 30, 2025

The Smart Grid Program and the Emerging Renewable Power Program, launched with great fanfare in 2018, were supposed to revolutionize Canada’s energy sector while creating “well-paying middle-class jobs.” But a new report, Evaluation Of The Smart Grid Program And Emerging Renewable Power Program, quietly admits that the feds can’t verify lower emissions, improved electricity systems, or any job creation whatsoever.

“Removing annual reporting increases the risk of poor quality performance information,” the report notes—translation: we can’t prove anything.

Worse, the feds admitted they stopped tracking greenhouse gas reductions halfway through the project. Why? Because they didn’t expect “meaningful data” until the end—at which point, they say, it’ll probably be “too difficult and too late” to fix anything.

The Trudeau government has made a habit of selling pipe dreams padded with inflated job numbers. Remember the $950 million Superclusters program that promised 50,000 jobs? It failed to track actual job creation. Or the $1 billion Strategic Innovation Fund that pledged 56,000 new positions—and delivered just 6,613.