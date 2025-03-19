Ezra Levant reacts to another 'suspicious' church blaze in Manitoba

Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant and videographer Lincoln Jay travelled to Carman, Manitoba this week to investigate yet another suspicious fire that destroyed a beloved local church.

Footage from the scene shows the burned church with boarded up windows and debris laying around the exterior of the building.

One local woman told Ezra why losing this church is a devastating blow for the community. "There were about 30 families that were using it," she said. "I do know it was a huge blow to the community."

A police report from the incident details that the floor of the church had already collapsed by the time firefighters arrived in the early hours of the morning.

Ezra spoke about the shocking rise in church burnings across Canada under the leadership of the Liberal Party of Canada.

"I just felt it was an obligation we had, if nothing more, to put on the record that yet another Canadian church was burned," he said.

Ezra also spoke with a man who says he has heard from others that arson was possibly behind the church going up in flames.

"I heard a couple things that maybe it was possible arson," he said.

Shockingly, over 100 churches in Canada have been burned, desecrated, or vandalized since 2021.