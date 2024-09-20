Anti-gender ideology protesters face off radical LGBT group— which side was the unhinged one?

Alas, it is hard to believe the one million number was achieved given the turnout in Canada’s largest city where it appeared that fewer than 100 people were in attendance and the most-oft asked query was, “Where the kick is everybody?”

There was also a small counterdemonstration consisting of the LGBTQ-etc. community. As per usual, the assorted spirit unicorns, who were inexplicably accompanied by a small smattering of pro-Hamas hooligans, were wearing trouble on their shirts. They diligently tried to shutdown the demonstration and drown out speakers (and likely would have succeeded if not for the presence of law enforcement.)

But even though the turnout was much lower than last year, it was another indication that mama bear and papa bear have awakened when it comes to the radicalized sex-education agenda being taught at far too many schools thanks to far too many school boards being hellbent on indoctrinating and sexualizing young children. Indeed, it would appear that indoctrination has trumped education these days – even at the elementary school level. Those parents who care about their children have clearly had enough.

But it was sad to see these folks being demonized by the unhinged members of the rainbow mafia. While the parents were condemned as “fascists”, it was the counter-demonstrators who embraced the tactics of fascists, ranging from intimidation to outright violence.

Public sector union members were there too, too including CUPE’s Fred Hahn, a prolific antisemite. Alas, Hahn declined to comment when asked if he is fearful of answering his cellphone, pager, or walkie-talkie.

But while the LGBT’ers and their crackpot Antifa allies claim to subscribe to a “love trumps hate” philosophy, clearly, the opposite is true given that they were the ones being hateful and unable to articulate their positions (par for the course.)

And another thing: why were so many of these reprobates still wearing face diapers now that the COVID-19 mandates are long gone? Surely not to disguise their identities?

Bottom line: the turnout at this year’s demonstration was woeful — at least in Toronto — but the thoughts were sincere. Namely, please groomers: keep your perverted hands off our kids…