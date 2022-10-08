Anti-Human trafficking expert says plans to repeal Canada’s sex trade laws will harm indigenous people, make Canada America’s brothel

This past Monday, Ontario’s supreme court heard a challenge to the constitutionality of Canada’s prostitution laws, the Protection of Communities and Exploited Persons Act (PCEPA).

While legacy media reports on the challenge brought forward by The Canadian Alliance for Sex Work Law Reform are consumed with pro-prostitution arguments from some “marginalized sex workers” and allied activists, virtually no mention is made about how the potential repealing of the PCPEPA could harm vulnerable children and adults who are often targeted.

That’s why in this interview I sit down to interview Cathy Peters from BeAmazing. Peters has been a well-sought-after anti-human trafficking educator in BC for over 40 years. She has trained police officers from across the province on how best to fight human trafficking and was even awarded the Queen Elizabeth the 2nd Platinum Jubilee Medal for her anti-human trafficking advocacy work.

During my interview with Peters, she explains the 4 key parts of the PCEPA law, which include criminalizing buyers of sex while granting sellers of sex immunity from prosecution, helping individuals who want to exit prostitution to do so, and a prevention education program to prevent vulnerable youth and adults from getting into the sex trade altogether.

“It is the fastest growing crime in the world, in Canada, and very much here in Vancouver and Surrey,” said Peters, in reference to the sex trade. She says that BC is among the worst of combatting human trafficking in Canada, giving way to Vancouver and Surrey being coined “Pimp Playground.” According to Peters, PCEPA has successfully repealed British Columbia which has the longest border in the world with the US, and “would become America’s brothel overnight” which she says will lead to an increase in sex trafficking and organized crime.

Also of concern to Peters's threat of repealing PCEPA is that it puts indigenous women and youth particularly at risk. “Sex traffickers know who to look for, they are looking for the vulnerable,” said Cathy. A public safety report from 2016, looking into the trafficking of indigenous women and girls in Canada found that while indigenous women made up only 4% of the country's population, they were 50% of Canada’s trafficking victims.

This problem has not gone away and our socialist NDP leaders in BC seem to not be at all concerned about it.



Click on the full video report to hear more from Peters on this important issue, including signs for parents to look out for should their children become victims of the sex trade.