Anti-Israel activists ambush hostages' families at Melbourne hotel

In an astonishing incident, anti-Israel activists targeted friends and family members of Israeli hostages at a Melbourne hotel.

The protesters, armed with signs declaring "Zionism is Fascism" and "Free Palestine," infiltrated the hotel foyer, placing fake blood-covered babies on the ground.

The Israeli group, including Orif Tamir and Amit Parapara anxiously awaiting the return of their friend Noa Argamani, was forced to hide as the protesters disrupted their stay.

Describing the ordeal, Mr. Parpara revealed:

"There was a pro-Palestinian rally, a big one, in the hotel, not outside, in the hotel where we stay. We are now hiding."

The group had come to Melbourne to share their stories and meet with political leaders and the Jewish community, highlighting the plight of hostages still in captivity.

Victorian Police Minister Anthony Carbines condemned the "appalling behaviour," emphasising the need for respect. Despite police presence, no intervention was made, prompting calls for potential reforms in anti-vilification laws.

Deputy Liberal Leader David Southwick described the protesters' actions as "appalling," forcing the group to seek shelter at a police station for over three hours.

Leaders from the Jewish community, including Zionist Federation of Australia president Jeremy Leibler and Executive Council of Australian Jewry co-CEO Alex Ryvchin, expressed disgust and solidarity with the hostage families.

The incident adds to recent controversies, including a Greens MP wearing a Palestinian scarf at an event supporting the release of Israeli hostages, further intensifying tensions in Melbourne.