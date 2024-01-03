Anti-Israel protest at JFK Airport part of alarming trend of disruptions throughout US cities
'Expect us everywhere, at any time, at any day, during holidays and busy seasons — in the streets, airports, and stations,' one of the organizers wrote on X Monday. 'Until we get justice this city will not rest. and if that bothers you — go cry about it to [President] Biden who’s butchering our people.'
Monday's demonstration against Israel at John F. Kennedy International Airport, which briefly obstructed the airport's entrance and equated the Israeli Defense Forces and the New York Police Department with the Ku Klux Klan, represents the latest effort to disrupt daily life in New York City while spreading antisemitic rhetoric.
This event, like many others, was orchestrated by the extremist organization Within Our Lifetime, led by Nerdeen Kiswani and Fatima Mousa Mohammad.
“Expect us everywhere, at any time, at any day, during holidays and busy seasons — in the streets, airports, and stations,” Mohammed wrote on X Monday. “Until we get justice this city will not rest. and if that bothers you — go cry about it to [President] Biden who’s butchering our people.”
The recent protests have been sparked by the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. This is not a new arena for Kiswani, who, during her time at CUNY Law School, was a prominent member of the Students for Justice in Palestine group.
“Whatever happened at CUNY School of Law involving antisemitism, Nerdeen was involved,” city council member Inna Vernikov told the New York Post.
Kiswani, who has talked about experiencing racism and discrimination due to her Palestinian heritage, delivered a contentious commencement address at the law school in 2022. In her speech, she criticized Israel and expressed disapproval of CUNY's practice of facilitating student and faculty visits to Israel.
“It had nothing to do with graduating the law school,” Vernikov stated. “And things have gotten worse.”
Meanwhile, Mohammed echoed Kiswani's actions in May 2023 during her commencement speech at CUNY Law School. She labeled the law as a representation of white supremacy and referred to the NYPD and military as “fascists.”
