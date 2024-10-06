Anti-Israel thugs FAIL to stop vigil remembering October 7 victims

Australians come together to honour victims of the Hamas terror attacks while anti-Israel demonstrators fan the flames nearby.

Avi Yemini
  |   October 06, 2024   |   News

A solemn vigil was held in Melbourne as hundreds gathered to commemorate the victims of the October 7 terror attacks by Hamas. Members of the Jewish community joined in remembrance, calling for the release of hostages and for the Australian government to support Israel.

The event, marking one year since the horrific tragedy, threatened to be overshadowed by a nearby anti-Israel protest, with some agitators attempting to disrupt the peaceful gathering.

“This is a second Holocaust, one attendee told me, highlighting the lasting impact of the massacre. Another participant remarked, "We need our hostages back. The pressure is all on Israel, while nothing is on Hamas, the actual terrorists."

One man, who told me he had been serving in the IDF for a total of 267 days in Israel since the attacks, gave a startling response to what life is like on the frontlines of the conflict compared to life back in Australia.

"I feel safer in a tank in Gaza than I feel walking in Melbourne right now," he said.

I confronted a 'pro-Palestine' protestor who was seen taking pictures of Jewish attendees. Despite claiming neutrality, the man had a history of anti-Israel activism.

Tensions escalated when another individual, who voiced support for 'Palestinian liberation,' interrupted the vigil, raising his middle fingers and cursing at the crowd. Though he claimed not to support Hamas, his actions suggested otherwise.

Despite the attempts to disrupt the vigil, the event concluded peacefully.

DONATE: The Truth About The War

Latest News

While many choose to report of the Israel-Hamas conflict from the safety of their keyboards, Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini continues to bring you the latest on the situation amid escalating global tensions. From the frontlines in Israel to the streets of Melbourne, Avi and his videographer Benji bring you the latest news on the conflict. The cost has been a huge undertaking for Rebel News. If you agree that we can't trust the mainstream media, please help crowdfund our journalistic mission by chipping in a donation right here, so that we can recoup these costs.

Amount
$
DONATE

Avi Yemini

Chief Australian Correspondent

Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.

https://twitter.com/OzraeliAvi

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.