Anti-Semitic rallies erupt in Australia, Europe, US cities, inciting fear among Jewish communities

In a disturbing display near the Sydney Opera House on Monday, a large gathering reportedly spewed anti-Semitic chants, leading to heightened concerns among the Jewish community. It was just one among many rallies that erupted following the devastating attacks on Israel by Hamas extremists, which claimed the lives of around 1,000 people.

Video evidence reveals an estimated crowd of 2,000 in Sydney, waving Palestinian flags while loudly chanting derogatory remarks against Jews, including "gas the Jews" and "f*ck the Jews." The situation escalated as radical participants began hurling flares and projectiles at police barricades set up close to the Opera House.

As over 100 police officers maintained their positions behind the barricades, Assistant Commissioner Tony Cooke expressed deep disappointment in the crowd's behavior. Efforts are underway to analyze the rally footage to identify those responsible for launching the flares, per the Daily Mail.

The publication reported three people attempting to display Israeli flags were either chased by the mob or arrested by police “for their own safety.”

“A person was removed from the Town Hall rally who was carrying a flag for his safety," Cooke said. “He was arrested to prevent a breach of the peace for his safety. He was removed and released.”

Robert Gregory, head of the Australian Jewish Association, slammed the police for allowing the demonstrators to threaten Jews and assault police officers.

“The police gave a warning for Jews not to come into the area,” Gregory said. “Think about that. Imagine if there were mobs hunting blacks or gays in Sydney’s CBD. Imagine if the police warned blacks or gays not to come into Sydney’s CBD.”

In the United States, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) hosted pro-Palestine rallies throughout major US cities, which saw a number of attendees shouting anti-Semitic phrases, taunting Jewish counter-protesters and showing their support for the Hamas terror group.

