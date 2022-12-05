Anti-Trudeau protesters gather in Surrey and weigh in on the state of Canada’s fight for freedom

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple from the Rebel News Store today! BUY NOW

On Friday, Prime Minister Trudeau made appearances in British Columbia and as has become customary when he travels, even internationally, a grassroots group of citizens gathered last minute to protest his presence.

Trudeau is in Surrey B.C. for another fancy Liberal fundraiser again so naturally a grassroots group of citizens have gathered to protest his visit. The truckers passing by seem to approve of the gathering.



Full report coming soon at https://t.co/Gi9Wj4LxWc pic.twitter.com/VsVxeM2vKO — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) December 3, 2022

Similar to when Trudeau visited the province in October, the protesters assembled outside of a Surrey banquet hall which was hosting a fancy Liberal fundraiser where Trudeau was the main speaker.

Last year, a grassroots group of anti-Trudeau, pro-freedom protesters were able to walk alongside Trudeau after he exited an event at an upscale home in White Rock, B.C. Back in May, Trudeau chose not to enter his uppity Liberal event in a Surrey banquet hall because of the protesters eagerly waiting at its front gates to give the PM a mouthful if he did.

This time, however, it appears the PM’s security detail has become more efficient at shielding the prime minister from citizens who take issue with his leadership. RCMP lined the shopping complex where the Crown Palace Banquet Hall Trudeau was speaking is located and forbade anyone who tried to go on the property but was not registered to attend from being in the large parking lot.

The distance away from the banquet’s entrance and the icy cold temperature didn’t stop protesters from expressing their objections to the PM’s presence which appeared to gain a fair amount of support from people driving by.

Watch the full video report to hear from the protesters about why they were determined to protest Trudeau’s visit as well as hear their thoughts on the state of the fight for freedom in Canada today. You will also see an update on a promise to reduce childcare costs in B.C. and to work closely with B.C.’s new premiere David Eby, on things like healthcare and climate change which Trudeau pledged early that Friday afternoon.

