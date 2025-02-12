Anti-Trump Canadians claim they'll 'fight to the death' if U.S. annexes Canada

As political tensions with the U.S. increase following President Trump's comments on annexing Canada, some liberal Canadians claim they're ready to risk it all for their country.

  |   February 12, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discussed how some anti-Trump Canadians are claiming they'll 'fight to the death' if the U.S. were to annex Canada.

Sheila criticized those Canadians who claim they were severely impacted by the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa but now say they're ready to take on the Trump administration in a fight.

"These are also the people who found it to be 'auditory violence' committed against them because somebody had a street party, got a little honkety honk excited in the nation's capital," she said.

"This was literally for them their Pearl Harbor. Like they invoked the Pearl Harbor law over honking, and they say, 'we're gonna fight to the death,' the hell you are," Sheila added.

Lise also chimed in: "You're going to stand on your little balconies of your condos in Ottawa and pitch tampons, that is the extent of your fighting back. And don't act like you're tough."

Canadians are divided after President Trump has repeatedly suggested that the U.S. could use economic pressure to annex Canada. President Trump previously threatened to impose 25% tariffs on all Canadian goods (10% on oil) but has paused the tariffs for 30 days after Prime Minister Trudeau promised to implement stronger border security measures.

"These are like the least brave people on the face of the planet doing a lot of brave talking on the internet. The good news is that I don't think they're going to have to put their money where their mouth is because the Americans are far too nice to us," Sheila said.

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

  • Crude Sausage
    commented 2025-02-12 12:47:57 -0500
    I’m sure the American military is frightened to death that old bags might whip their purses at them.