Antifa tries to intimidate small group of parents protesting the sexual indoctrination of kids in B.C.

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On March 25, the Freedom Party of British Columbia organized its second protest against the “Sexualization of Children in B.C. Schools and Destroying the Concept of Gender” in Surrey.

All Aboard! pic.twitter.com/G4ZTDiGyn3 — Freedom Party of British Columbia (@freedompartybc) March 24, 2023

Unlike their first protest where Muslims, Christians and Sikhs came together in peace to raise awareness about the sexual indoctrination of kids in schools, this time, the small group of concerned parents were outnumbered by an angry Antifa mob.

“F- OFF fascists,” Antifa (or Antifa wanabees) screamed at the small group of protesters while their demonstration began with the singing of the national anthem. At least one call to recruit counter-protesters to show up at the demonstration was made in advance by a group called “Community over Convoys.”

The counter-protest instigators incorrectly labelled the protest as being run by a political party “against 2SLGBTQ+ rights” and pitched the invite to counter-protest against them as an opportunity to “stand against transphobia” and “fight fascism.”

Antifa came out of their holes to counter protest a small group of parents in Surrey. The parents oppose B.C.’s SOGI 1-2-3 sexual orientation curriculum which has led to sexually explicit books being normalized in schools.



More info about this issue at https://t.co/vyyoKYbQeJ pic.twitter.com/Rl1jSrrb9f — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) March 25, 2023

“They don’t even know what they’re here for,” protester Kanwaljit Singh, who is the spokesperson for the Sikh Freedom Alliance told me while covering the protest.

Like all the protest attendees I spoke with, Singh believes people should have the right to be part of the 2SLGBTQ+ community but that does not mean that children should be exposed to sexually explicit books or be guided into being confused over whether or not they may have been born in the wrong body by public institutions.

Sadly there are more pages to this nonsense. pic.twitter.com/elqe5BWG2v — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) October 15, 2022

A prominent aim for the activists who attended the small demonstration is raising awareness about and calling for the removal of the sexually explicit books in B.C. schools which show kids sexual acts and graphically detail pedophilia thanks to the province's approved SOGI 1-2-3 sexual orientation resources.

“As soon as anyone sees those books I don’t think anyone will be standing on the other side,” Singh added in response to the Antifa-like mob who yelled at the protesters the entire protest.

must be from your private collection. This is literally not in ANY SCHOOL unless they have inbred teachers in a redneck town. — lovetrumpshate (@lovetrumphate1) March 25, 2023

Unlike the Coquitlam RCMP, who seemed more concerned with chaperoning a Drag Queen character named Conni Smudge instead of preventing Smudge’s Antifa-like allies from assaulting protesters opposed to the sexual indoctrination of kids outside of the Coquitlam Public Library, the Surrey RCMP, Surrey Police, and Delta Police did an outstanding job of keeping the peace at this demonstration.

Unlike the @cqrcmp who seemed more focused on being drag queen Conni Smudge’s chaperone while his Antifa allies assaulted people



Surrey RCMP, Delta police & Surrey police did a great job keeping the peace at today’s protest against sexualizing kids. https://t.co/vyyoKYbQeJ pic.twitter.com/0dx2KZBTsJ — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) March 26, 2023

Unfortunately, at Rebel News, we’ve have learned time and time again that we can’t always count on the police to keep us safe while we have our boots on the ground to bring you the other side of the story to what the state-backed media covers.

That’s why we need you to have our backs by donating what you can for us to cover the costs of hiring security for certain reports like we did for this one.

Please donate what you can to help us safely bring you the news at JournalistDefenceFund.com.

For more info and to take a stand against the sexual indoctrination of kids in public spaces, go to our special website called KeepKidsSpacesSafe.com.