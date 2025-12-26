Antisemitism at the Front Door: Mezuzahs Ripped from Toronto Jewish Homes on Christmas Day

This is now the second targeted antisemitic vandalism against the Jewish community's mezuzahs at their residential homes.

Scarlett Grace
  |   December 26, 2025   |   1 Comment

At 9 a.m. on Christmas Day, Jewish residents of a North Toronto condominium discovered that their mezuzahs had been ripped from their doorways, in the second act of vandalism this month. A mezuzah is a small sacred scroll inscribed with Hebrew verses and affixed to the doorpost of a home.

Toronto Police are treating the first act of mezuzah vandalism and theft, which took place over the weekend of December 6 and 7, as a hate-motivated crime. The perpetrators have still not been caught.

This second vandalism spree is roughly a fifteen-minute drive from the first one. According to building staff, the theft was discovered at around 9 a.m. Police were reportedly quick to respond and investigated the crime until around 5 p.m., at which point they left after reviewing surveillance footage and taking fingerprints.

The theft was reportedly confined to the penthouse floor, where around half a dozen mezuzahs were taken from doorposts. in a campaign to replace vandalized mezuzahs. 

Toronto officials continue to sweep the growing threat of antisemitism under the rug, with Toronto Police stating only a week ago that “there are no known threats to Toronto’s Jewish community.”

Jewish organizations have launched a campaign to replace vandalized mezuzahs. In their launch today of the "Mezuzah Project" by Herut Canada, Magen Herut, Canadian Women Against Antisemitism, Aleph Bet Judaica, and The Israeli Source stated:

If your mezuzah gets taken down, email [email protected] and a member of our community will come out and replace it, courtesy of Aleph Bet Judaica and The Israeli Source. Phone or text 1-587-402-7727

Aaron Hadida, one of the operators that sponsors the replacement mezuzahs, told Rebel News exclusively:

How will our elected officials respond when acts of hate and antisemitism keep happening? When crimes like this are committed at people’s homes—especially against those who are most vulnerable, such as the elderly and Holocaust survivors—how can we ensure safety and security? We are tired of our community being attacked, and we will never stand idly by and allow it to happen unchecked.

Whether it’s mezuzahs being removed or any other hate crime aimed at our people, we will ensure that action is always taken.

Toronto's controversial Mayor Olivia Chow weighed in on X the following night calling out the "vile and unacceptable act of antisemitism," adding that the Toronto Police are investigating this as a hate crime. Chow several months ago referred to Israel's defensive war against the Hamas terrorists as a "genocide" sparking outrage from the public.

Scarlett Grace

Anti-Discrimination Reporter

https://twitter.com/ScarlettGrace92

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-12-26 19:17:50 -0500
    Maybe it’s time for Jews to move out of the jihadi-infested cities. Rents and home prices are cheaper too.