Antisemitism at the Front Door: Mezuzahs Ripped from Toronto Jewish Homes on Christmas Day

At 9 a.m. on Christmas Day, Jewish residents of a North Toronto condominium discovered that their mezuzahs had been ripped from their doorways, in the second act of vandalism this month. A mezuzah is a small sacred scroll inscribed with Hebrew verses and affixed to the doorpost of a home.

Toronto Police are treating the first act of mezuzah vandalism and theft, which took place over the weekend of December 6 and 7, as a hate-motivated crime. The perpetrators have still not been caught.

🚨 Mezuzahs in North York, Toronto (Bayview & Finch) have been vandalized AGAIN — December 25, 2025.@CarymaRules is on the scene with some Jewish friends who are giving me updates. pic.twitter.com/nGzUlrkiYE — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) December 25, 2025

This second vandalism spree is roughly a fifteen-minute drive from the first one. According to building staff, the theft was discovered at around 9 a.m. Police were reportedly quick to respond and investigated the crime until around 5 p.m., at which point they left after reviewing surveillance footage and taking fingerprints.

Building staff advised the mezuzah vandalism on the penthouse floor was discovered at approximately 9 AM on Christmas Day.



Police were apparently quick to respond and left the building at around 5 PM.



📸 Dec 25, 2025#Toronto #ProtestMania



Fund this on-the-ground reporting… pic.twitter.com/ZynukZmA7I — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) December 26, 2025

The theft was reportedly confined to the penthouse floor, where around half a dozen mezuzahs were taken from doorposts. in a campaign to replace vandalized mezuzahs.

Toronto officials continue to sweep the growing threat of antisemitism under the rug, with Toronto Police stating only a week ago that “there are no known threats to Toronto’s Jewish community.”

We are actively monitoring, working with our partners, and increasing our presence where needed, to ensure community safety. pic.twitter.com/Ac14hBKD0f — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) December 19, 2025

Jewish organizations have launched a campaign to replace vandalized mezuzahs. In their launch today of the "Mezuzah Project" by Herut Canada, Magen Herut, Canadian Women Against Antisemitism, Aleph Bet Judaica, and The Israeli Source stated:

If your mezuzah gets taken down, email [email protected] and a member of our community will come out and replace it, courtesy of Aleph Bet Judaica and The Israeli Source. Phone or text 1-587-402-7727

Aaron Hadida, one of the operators that sponsors the replacement mezuzahs, told Rebel News exclusively:

How will our elected officials respond when acts of hate and antisemitism keep happening? When crimes like this are committed at people’s homes—especially against those who are most vulnerable, such as the elderly and Holocaust survivors—how can we ensure safety and security? We are tired of our community being attacked, and we will never stand idly by and allow it to happen unchecked. Whether it’s mezuzahs being removed or any other hate crime aimed at our people, we will ensure that action is always taken.

Toronto's controversial Mayor Olivia Chow weighed in on X the following night calling out the "vile and unacceptable act of antisemitism," adding that the Toronto Police are investigating this as a hate crime. Chow several months ago referred to Israel's defensive war against the Hamas terrorists as a "genocide" sparking outrage from the public.