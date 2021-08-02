AOC admits Dems cant blame Republicans for failure to extend eviction moratorium

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez admitted in a CNN interview on Sunday that the Democrat Party could not in good faith blame the Republican Party for failing to extend the eviction moratorium because Democrats control the entire federal government.

“So, you have been warning that this eviction deadline was coming for weeks,” CNN host Jake Tapper said. “Democrats control the House. You guys control the Senate. You guys control the White House. Nothing aggressive was done by leadership until just a couple days ago.”

“Who’s to blame here?” Tapper asked.

“First of all, you are absolutely correct, in that the House and House leadership had the opportunity to vote to extend the moratorium. And there were many and there was, frankly, a handful of conservative Democrats in the House that threatened to get on planes rather than hold this vote,” she responded. “And we have to really just call a spade a spade. We cannot in good faith blame the Republican Party when House Democrats have a majority.”

“Now, there is something to be said for the fact that this court order came down on the White House a month ago, and the White House waited until the day before the House adjourned to release a statement asking on Congress to extend the moratorium,” AOC continued. “This came after weeks. I sit on the Financial Services Committee, which has jurisdiction over housing. We had the housing secretary there, asking about the administration stance. We asked the Biden administration about their stance. And they were not being really forthright about that advocacy and that request until the day before the House adjourned.”

"The House was put into a needlessly difficult situation," Ocasio-Cortez added, arguing her sentiment has been echoed by Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters, who drafted a bill seeking to extend the moratorium through the end of 2021, which did not pass.

Despite the House of Representatives adjourning for the next seven weeks, Ocasio-Cortez said that all members are on a 24-hour callback notice to Washington DC.

"We have all left town with plans to come back within 24 hours if necessary. And I believe the expiration of the eviction moratorium and having 11 million Americans – one out of every six renters – at risk of being kicked out of their homes is worth coming back and triggering that 24-hour notice," Ocasio-Cortez said. "We cannot leave town without doing our job."