AOC breaks silence on border crisis by saying anyone using term “surge” is referencing white supremacist philosophy

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has finally weighed in on the current migrant crisis at the U.S. southern border, claiming that anyone who refers to the surge of migrants as a “surge” is drawing upon white supremacist philosophy.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez made a brief return from a social media hiatus to comment on the issue following widespread public pressure for her to speak out against the Biden administration’s handling of the crisis. Ocasio-Cortez was a loud voice in criticizing President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

In her Instagram post, Ocasio-Cortez avoided blaming the Biden administration for the crisis and instead provided excuses, asserting that climate change, imperialism and trade were behind the surge.

“People don’t want to have that conversation,” she said regarding the crisis, and pivoted towards attacking critics of the Biden administration for referring to it as a “surge,” claiming it was a distraction from other issues. She accused critics of using white supremacist talking points.

I’m a Latino and everything she is saying is a blatant lie. She is trying to shutdown all criticism of Biden’s disastrous policies, which have singlehandedly caused this crisis. Notice how she does not say 1 word about Biden keeping kids in cages during a pandemic in this video. https://t.co/mgyi3srnh5 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 31, 2021

“They want to say, ‘What about the surge?’ Well, first of all, gut check. Stop. Anyone who’s using the term ‘surge’ around you consciously is trying to invoke a militaristic frame and that’s a problem because this is not a surge,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “These are children and they are not insurgents, and we are not being invaded, which, by the way, is a white supremacist idea, philosophy; the idea that if an other is coming in the population, that this is like an invasion of who we are.”

Ocasio-Cortez pointed to issues like climate change as the main reason for illegal immigrants’ mass entry into the United States, her claims falling flat as migrants themselves have cited Biden’s immigration policy as a primary reason for their attempts to enter the country.

“So let’s talk about this because so much of our national conversation, which is not a conversation, about immigration is driven by people who could not care less about immigrants. So often people want to say, ‘Why aren’t you talking about the border crisis?’ or ‘Why are you talking about it in this way?’” Ocasio-Cortez stated.

“Well, we’re talking about it. They just don’t like how we’re talking about it because it’s not a border crisis, it’s an imperialism crisis. It’s a climate crisis. It’s a trade crisis. And also, it’s a carceral crisis because as I have already said even during this term and this president, our immigration system is based and designed on our carceral system,” she added.

Ocasio-Cortez, who once accused the Trump administration of running “concentration camps” on the southern border, has remained uncharacteristically tame in her criticism of the Biden administration since he took office.