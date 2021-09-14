AOC criticized for wearing “Tax the Rich” dress to Met Gala, where tickets cost $30K

Twitter

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Get involved

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez faced mockery online on Monday evening after attending the Met Gala dressed in a dress emblazoned with “Tax The Rich,” at an event where individual tickets reportedly cost $30,000, and tables between $200,000 to $300,000.

“Individual tickets are reportedly priced at $30,000 apiece, a far cry from when [Vogue editor-in-chief Anna] Wintour first took over the running of the event in 1995 when they were just $1,000,” Newsweek reported. “Then there are the tables, typically bought by brands and fashion houses. These reportedly start at $275,000.”

Many commentators were quick to point out AOC’s hypocrisy on social media, blasting the congresswoman for being out of touch.

Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw wrote on Twitter, “I’m not even mad at the lack of self awareness or hypocrisy anymore. At this point it’s just hilarious. These people are a giant joke.”

Megyn Kelly also blasted the Democrat rep as a “pathetic self-aggrandizing hypocrite.”

I’m not even mad at the lack of self awareness or hypocrisy anymore. At this point it’s just hilarious. These people are a giant joke. https://t.co/UnghxH7f5G — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 14, 2021

“Meanwhile our kids are muzzled & six feet apart all day long while trying to learn but she & these other ‘Rules for Thee but Not for Me’ pols can parade around maskless & in top of each other at the Met Gala bc, SCIENCE,” she added.

A pathetic self-aggrandizing hypocrite.

Meanwhile our kids are muzzled & six feet apart all day long while trying to learn but she & these other “Rules for Thee but Not for Me” pols can parade around maskless & in top of each other at the Met Gala bc, SCIENCE. https://t.co/soAcjWUjNs — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 14, 2021

Donald Trump Jr. also had words for the Congresswoman. “What makes @AOC a bigger fraud: The ‘tax the rich’ dress while she’s hanging out with a bunch of wealthy leftwing elites or the lack of masks after spending the past 18 months as one of the biggest authoritarian mask Karens in the country?”

What makes @AOC a bigger fraud:



The "tax the rich" dress while she's hanging out with a bunch of wealthy leftwing elites or the lack of masks after spending the past 18 months as one of the biggest authoritarian mask Karens in the country? https://t.co/pE84Pjquh1 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 14, 2021

AOC defended herself against the criticism, taking to Twitter to write, “And before haters get wild flying off the handle, New York elected officials are routinely invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing and supporting the city’s cultural institutions for the public, I was one of several in attendance in this evening.”

One Twitter user pointed out how the wealthy attendees were pictured not wearing masks, whereas helpers and staff were required to wear them.

“Notice that those that can afford the $35,000 tickets to the Met Gala are not wearing masks while all of the peasants in their presence are required to have them. Rules for thee, not for me... COVID can't get you if you can drop 35k on a ticket.”