AOC doubles down on blaming U.S. embargo for tyranny in Cuba: “The cruelty is the point”

Progressive Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did not let up on her criticism of the United States in relation to recent pro-freedom protests in Cuba, blaming it for the hardships and suffering of Cubans under Cuba’s communist regime.

In a clip posted on social media, Ocasio-Cortez stated that the more than 60-year-old American trade embargo on Cuba was contributing to the ongoing suffering of people on the island, describing it as “absurdly cruel.” Ocasio-Cortez claimed without evidence that the point of the embargo, “like other U.S. policies,” is to target Latinos.

The embargo on Cuba’s government prohibits American companies from doing business with Cuban communist interests, but does not affect the transfer of food or medicine. It was put into effect after the Soviets positioned ballistic missiles on the island in an escalation to war against the United States at the height of the Cold War, in 1962.

“Last month, once again, the U.N. voted overwhelmingly to call on the United States to lift its embargo on Cuba, and the United States was one of the only countries that voted no,” she said. “The embargo, the U.S. embargo, is absurdly cruel, and like other U.S. policies, particularly other U.S. policies targeting Latin Americans and Latinos, the cruelty is the point.”

“And I outright reject the Biden administration’s defense of the embargo, where they say or they have said that they wanted to maintain the embargo, as it is a source of leverage and pressure, there is no way where it is acceptable for us to use cruelty as a point of leverage against everyday people, period. Whether it’s our border, or whether it’s the U.S. embargo on Cuba, the cruelty is the point.”

Last week, Ocasio-Cortez took days to voice her support for the pro-freedom protests currently ongoing in Cuba, but weighed in to blame the United States government for the suffering Cubans have experienced over the past six decades. She only criticized Cuba’s government for the actions it committed in response to the protests before lashing out at the U.S.

“We are seeing Cubans rise up and protest for their rights like never before,” she said, as reported by the Daily Wire. “We stand in solidarity with them, and we condemn the anti-democratic actions led by President Diaz-Canel. The suppression of the media, speech and protest are all gross violations of civil rights.”

“We also must name the U.S. contribution to Cuban suffering: our sixty-year-old embargo,” she added. “Last month, once again, the U.N. voted overwhelmingly to call on the United States to lift its embargo on Cuba. The embargo is absurdly cruel and, like too many other U.S. policies targeting Latin Americans, the cruelty is the point. I outright reject the Biden administration’s defense of the embargo. It is never acceptable for us to use cruelty as a point of leverage against everyday people.”