Are lingering vaccine mandates killing British Columbians? Former paramedic of 30 years speaks out

Today, I bring you a sit-down report with a former B.C. paramedic of over 30 years, who would love to be saving lives of British Columbians but is forbidden to do so by the NDP governments vaccine mandates against certain front-line workers.

John, who prefers that his last name remain anonymous, is part of the BC Paramedics United Society, which is a group of close to 60 paramedics who have dedicated decades of their lives first responding and are calling on the government to be reinstated. The society has retained a sharp Victoria-based lawyer named Umar Sheik to begin their legal fight to getting back to work and back to saving lives.

Despite B.C.’s health-care system being overwhelmed, and ambulance response times delayed due to short staffing, the province is still stubbornly holding on to vaccine mandates that have caused thousands of front-line workers to be unemployed.

Watch the full video report to hear John detail why these mandates are leading to the death of British Columbians, and also why the information you hear from the state-backed media about the province's unvaccinated paramedics has been misleading.

