Are politicians endorsing the sexualization of children at the Museum of Civilization in Quebec?

On May 17, during the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia, Musée de la civilization (the Museum of Civilization) launched an exhibition called, "Love me Gender," which will be on display until April 14, 2024.

As a publicly funded family institution, the Museum of Civilization has Ubisoft and TD Bank Group as partners for this exhibition.

On the event's social media page, it was announced:

Attend the opening night of the Unique en son genre exhibition for free, where diversity will be celebrated with Barbada (Drag Queen) and FLIP Fabrique!

The event was open to all, without any warning about potentially explicit content or age restrictions.

Rebel News documented a performance where a man undressed in front of families with young children present at the scene. In addition to being fully nude, this man delivered a speech on white male privilege.

Several independent and mainstream media outlets, including Le Devoir, Le Journal de Montréal, and True North, shared the information published by Rebel News regarding this shocking performance.

Numerous internet users expressed outrage after watching that performance on video, where children appeared to be uncomfortable, and covered their faces in response to the display of the man's genitals.

A ‘family-friendly’ exhibition titled “Love me Gender” is being held at the Musée de la Civilisation in Quebec City, Canada. 🇨🇦



The exhibit features men stripping naked and showing their genitals to children.



🎥@RebelNews_CA @RebelNewsOnline



pic.twitter.com/CHMQoBvqBa — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 4, 2023

This is so very evil. Ad Im not kidding… this isnt hyperbole… that should not be happening in front of children! — Chris Tamulevich, AIOC (@CWTamulevich) June 4, 2023

Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) de Rebel News revient sur son récent reportage au Musée de la civilisation de Québec ayant provoqué un profond malaise. pic.twitter.com/hkzYNUnRls — Libre Média (@libremediaqc) June 6, 2023

The only Quebec politician to react to this event was Éric Duhaime, leader of the Conservative Party of Quebec, who strongly opposed this nude performance.

Given the media attention surrounding this issue, Rebel News sought to collect statements from politicians due to the involvement of taxpayers' funds.

Two emails were sent to all federal and provincial party leaders (Quebec). In the second email, a request was made for a response, specifying that their silence would be interpreted as an endorsement of what happened at the Museum of Civilization.

Only Maxime Bernier at the federal level reacted by publishing a statement on the matter:

This exhibition at the Musée de la civilisation is part of the overall push by the woke far left to impose radical gender and trans ideology on our society, and in particular on children. The theme takes for granted the ridiculous and non-scientific idea that there are many genders, and is ideologically oriented to begin with. And of course, it proposes offensive displays such as the one in your report with the naked man. Not only does it promote gender nonsense, but also an anti-white racist perspective. I am particularly concerned that this type of garbage will become even more prevalent in Canadian museums, with the Liberal government’s intention to adopt a policy that would force them to ditch our history and culture and focus on race and gender propaganda instead.

Federal leaders Justin Trudeau, Pierre Poilievre, Jagmeet Singh, Yves François Blanchet, as well as provincial leaders François Legault, Marc Tanguay, Gabriel Nadeau Dubois, Manon Massé, Québec City Mayor Bruno Marchant, and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante did not respond to our two emails.

Their silence could signify their support for the sexualization of children as it occurs at the Museum of Civilization.