Are Premier Smith and the UCP doing enough to preserve the Alberta advantage?

Aside from the annual Premier’s Stampede Breakfast, undoubtedly one of the biggest political events of the Stampede each year is the Alberta Government Stampede Reception.

This is an event that sees Alberta’s Premier Danielle Smith and the majority of the province's ministers and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) gather under one roof to welcome foreign delegates and business leaders in order to draw in business and to keep the Alberta advantage alive.

The event is hosted by Alberta’s Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors Devin Dreeshen, who we were fortunate to speak with about his efforts to export Alberta’s energy to global markets and to expand economic corridors that would cut red tape and allow the land locked province of Alberta access to more international markets.

We also spoke with Matt Jones, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade, to discuss job and investment growth within the province, and how Alberta’s competitive tax environment is drawing people and business to the province.

MLA Angela Pitt was on delegation duty as she accompanied a number of American dignitaries to the event, and she commented on the staggering difference in international business interest that has occurred since the United Conservative Party took over after the Alberta NDP sent many businesses fleeing.

Member of Parliament Jasraj Singh Hallan, who recently hosted his own Stampede Breakfast featuring Pierre Poilievre, shared that the level of confidence among his federal colleagues in Alberta’s governance has markedly improved and he applauded Danielle Smith’s pushback against Trudeau.

Certified Cowboy Tariq “the Dubai Kid” Elnaga and Calgary business mogul Ravinder Minhas joined us to share their thoughts on Alberta’s governance under the UCP, while ministers Mike Ellis, Jason Nixon, Joseph Schow and MLA Scott Sinclair also weighed-in on how they believe their government is leading the charge when it comes to putting Alberta first.

While the Stampede is mostly about partying and having a good time, in typical Alberta fashion, work is always being done and undoubtedly some of the conversations, handshakes and connections made at events such as this will mean investments, jobs and opportunities for folks in Alberta.