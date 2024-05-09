Are supporters of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps part of UofT's anti-Israel encampment?

At the University of Toronto’s “Little Gaza” encampment, a question arises: who’s who in the zoo?

And this increasingly filthy venue truly does resemble a zoo these days in that a steel fence (which was meant to keep the occupying riffraff out) continues to separate the pro-Hamas protesters from law abiding people that would also like to make use of the lawns.

Perhaps many of the people at “Little Gaza” are UofT students. But some look like professional protesters; others look like random shite-disturbers. When we dropped by last Tuesday there was also a gaggle of communists on scene. Does one laugh or cry?

But the fact remains they are illegally occupying the lawns around King’s College Circle – and even acting as though they are the property owners! Case in point: gatekeepers determine who gets in and who gets out. Given that the gatekeepers are illegal squatters, this would appear to be the very definition of chutzpah. (For the record, Rebel News staff have been deemed unworthy of entrance…)

We do know that they all seem united in their love of Hamas and their hatred of Jews. And get this: apparently embedded amongst these unhappy campers are supporters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)!

At least this was the contention of dozens of Persian Canadian counter-protesters who showed up to stage a counter-demonstration.

And if this is indeed true, then a query must be asked: how low can you go?

After all, it was the IRGC that shot down Flight PS752 in January 2020, killing 176 people, 55 of whom were Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.

And for reasons that remain absolutely baffling, some four years after this outrageous act of terrorism, the Justin Trudeau Liberals have yet to classify the IRGC as a terror group. Astute viewers of this space will recall that Rebel News reporter David Menzies tried to query Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland regarding this oversight at a fourth anniversary vigil for the victims in Richmond Hill, Ont., in January.

For having the temerity to do so, a member of the RCMP who bears a striking resemblance to Uncle Fester physically attacked Menzies and had him falsely charged with assault… because, well, that’s how the Trudeau Liberals and their minions roll when the independent media has the temerity to ask “impolite” questions.

In any event, it was refreshing to speak to a group of Persian Canadians denouncing both the Iranian regime and the toxicity that abounds at “Little Gaza.” And there is, of course, a connection between Hamas and Iran: since the Biden Administration came to power, the sanctions against Iran undertaken by former U.S. President Donald Trump are no longer enforced.

With newfound oil billions flooding into Iran’s coffers, this Islamist state now funds the likes of Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis to commit acts of terrorism. In fact, Iran is the largest state-sponsor of terrorism in the world.

Another query to those University of Toronto students who were born and bred in Canada and are part of this encampment: do you even know what it is that you are supporting?

Because both the ignorance and the indoctrination on display by the “useful idiots” camped out at “Little Gaza” remains downright staggering…

Postscript: On late Wednesday afternoon, the House of Commons voted unanimously in support of a motion to add the IRGC to an official list of terrorist organizations. The motion came from a House justice committee report that called on the government to designate the IRGC as a terrorist entity in Canada. MPs voted 327 to 0 to accept the report. This is indeed a victory; why it took so long, however, remains a mystery.