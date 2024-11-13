Are paid informants within pro-Hamas protests working to stifle freedom of the press?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, David Menzies discussed his most recent arrest by Toronto police while attempting to question anti-Israel protesters.

Menzies was shockingly arrested for the fifth time in 11 months on Sunday after being swarmed by anti-Israel protesters demonstrating near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue, a largely Jewish neighbourhood.

The Rebel News journalist also coincidentally ran into one of the leaders of the pro-Hamas demonstrations outside the police station after being arrested, and Levant explained why he thinks there could be informants within the anti-Israel protesters.

"Here's my theory, it's a hypothesis. Why is it that the same Islamic extremist activists week after week can clearly break the law. Not just hate speech laws, which I don't like but are on the books, Section 13 advocating genocide, creating a disturbance," he said.

"There's a number of things that these guys do every single week again and again, it's the same people again and again, and typically police would arrest the ringleaders. Why are they never arrested? And why is it so evident that when the cops are told by these leaders 'arrest him, arrest David Menzies,' they do?" asked Levant.

"Why are the cops so naturally defending these guys, bringing them coffee? The only way that makes sense to me is if those guys are actually paid informants by the government," he said.

Levant went on: "And they have a sort of deal with the government where they say, 'you let us be antisemitic Nazis, you let us have our Nazi chants, you let us lightly push around and rough up the David Menzies of the world, and every now and then you arrest David Menzies or people we don't like, and in return if there's a real terrorist that we detect, we'll throw you a bone every once in a while."

After being arrested and taken to the police station, officers were unable to remove the handcuffs from Menzies and were forced to call the fire department to come in and remove them from his wrists.