ARGENTINA: Rebel News reporters were in Buenos Aires to report on the C40 World Mayors Summit
Rebel News reporters Lincoln Jay and Katie Daviscourt travelled to Buenos Aires, Argentina to report on the globalists and their secretive meetings at the C40 World Mayors Summit.
Rebel News reporters Lincoln Jay and Katie Daviscourt travelled to Buenos Aires, Argentina last week to report on the C40 World Mayors Summit to challenge global politicians and their insidious plans to implement identical climate policies in order to transition their cities into net-zero economies.
Acting under the guise of the “climate crisis,” global mayors entered a pact called C40 Cities, whose mission is to "halve the emissions of its member cities within a decade, while improving equity, building resilience, and creating the conditions for everyone, everywhere to thrive."
This group of globalists cannot achieve their goals without an insane undemocratic power grab and according to C40 Cities' most recent report, they want to control the food supply, air travel, private vehicles, and the private energy sector.
Since Rebel News is 100 percent viewer crowdfunded and relies on our generous donors, Rebel has crowdfunded their air travel, lodging, and meals. Both reporters travelled economy, shared an air bnb, and ate cheap.
If you believe that it is crucial to have independent media on the ground at these secretive globalist meetings—to bring our viewers the other side of the story—please donate to help recoup our travel costs.
To follow Rebel News’ exclusive coverage of the C40 Summit, go to C40Summit.com.
