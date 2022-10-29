Argentinian government officials admit its hypocritical for global mayors to burn fossils fuels to attend C40 World Mayors Summit

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The first day of the summit was designated to the nation of Argentina and featured local government officials that belong to the C40 Cities, which is a network of global mayors that are on a mission to implement identical climate policies in order to achieve net-zero economies by 2040.



Since international mayors were set to arrive the next day, Rebel News journalist Katie Daviscourt interviewed local Argentinian officials about the hypocrisy of the summit as mayors from across five continents were flying into Argentina to advocate for the elimination of fossil fuels.



In an interview with Pablo Javkin, the Mayor of Rosario, Javkin admitted to Rebel News that it was hypocritical for global “elites” to be traveling thousands of miles to attend the summit. When pressing other Argentinian mayors on the issue, they acted hesitant to answer Daviscourt’s questions and caught on that Rebel News is skeptical media.



While mainstream media journalists acted as mouthpieces for the politicians in attendance, Rebel News was on the ground asking the tough questions and holding these self-appointed climate leaders accountable.



For more exclusive reporting on the globalists’ insane power grab acting under the guise of the “climate crisis,” go to C40Summit.com.