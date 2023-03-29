Arizona Governor's spokeswoman resigns following backlash for ‘disturbing and highly inappropriate’ tweet

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File

Josselyn Berry, Governor Katie Hobbs' now-former press secretary, was criticized online for tweeting a controversial image captioned "Us when we see transphobes," in the wake of the tragic Nashville school shooting involving a transgender individual.

Berry resigned following growing pressure from lawmakers who called the tweet “disturbing and highly inappropriate.”

Berry posted the GIF from the 1980 film "Gloria" on Monday, which depicted actress Gena Rowlands holding two pistols. The tweet drew condemnation as it came just hours after the tragic event in Nashville that left six people dead, including three young children.

“If you work in the progressive community and are transphobic, you’re not progressive,” said Berry in a previous tweet.

Berry made her account private as anger flooded into her replies in response to her offending tweet.

Gov. Katie Hobbs' press secretary Josselyn Hobbs has resigned following pressure from lawmakers over her disturbing tweet appearing to glorify threats of violence in the wake of the Nashville shooting that targeted Christians. pic.twitter.com/gsLNPlrBOs — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 29, 2023

The Arizona Freedom Caucus called for Berry's immediate dismissal, stating that advocating for violence is un-American and unacceptable. Amid growing calls for her firing, Berry made her Twitter account private.

“Less than 12 hours after the tragic shooting in Nashville by a deranged transgender activist, Katie Hobbs’s Press Secretary calls for shooting people Democrats disagree with,” the Arizona Freedom Caucus stated. “Calling for violence like this is un-American & never acceptable. Josselyn Berry should be fired immediately.”

Governor Hobbs did not directly address the controversial tweet but expressed her condolences to the families affected by the Nashville tragedy.

Numerous users demanded Berry's termination, highlighting a perceived double standard in political consequences for such actions.

This is what @katiehobbs press secretary decided to tweet after a trans militant shut up a school. Any Republican would be fired for this in an instant. We’re done with the double standard. @joss_berry must be fired. https://t.co/eDw7Sol4Gk — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 29, 2023

This is Governor Katie Hobbs's press secretary, Josselyn Berry, advocating for violence against those who oppose the radical Trans agenda. pic.twitter.com/5dH7aCmi8U — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 29, 2023