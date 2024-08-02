Arson at Jewish day school was not motivated by hate: Toronto police

Toronto Police Service

The Toronto Police Service made an arrest in connection to a fire set at the Leo Baeck Jewish Day School.

The incident took place at around 3:30 am on July 30 near St. Clair Avenue West and Bathurst Street.

Yesterday a Jewish school bus in Toronto was torched.



Today a large Jewish school called Leo Baeck Day was smashed and torched.



It’s an antisemitic crime wave.



But Canada has imported millions of antisemitic immigrants. Politicians want their votes, so they’ll abide this. pic.twitter.com/wZGIZzKbQW — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 30, 2024

Police say that the suspect was living in an exterior storage shed on the school’s property. The man was removed from the property on July 29.

Investigators say that the structure was set on fire after the suspect returned to the shed and found that his belongings had been removed.

“The fire and heat resulted in damage to the shed and broke several of the school's windows,” police said in a news release.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Neighbour’s security camera catches the moment an arsonist arrives at a Jewish school in Toronto -- contradicting @TorontoPolice's claim it was a homeless person.



MORE: https://t.co/Xpn7laeP6F pic.twitter.com/gIVFvOYUWH — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 30, 2024

Police believe the incident was not motivated by hate

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Mark Anthony Dela-Cruz.

Dela-Cruz has been charged with arson and three counts of failing to comply with his probation.

News Release - Suspect Sought in Arson Investigation, The Leo Baeck Day School, Image Releasedhttps://t.co/y0XV4oqx80 pic.twitter.com/XfrzsCBHYF — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) August 1, 2024

He is scheduled to appear at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre, 2201 Finch Avenue West, on Friday, August 2, 2024, at 10 a.m., in room 105.