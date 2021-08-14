Arsonists burn forests, environmentalists blame your car, politicians use the blame to tax Canadians

  • By Rebel News
  • August 14, 2021

Remove Ads

On Wednesday's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid talks to Tom Harris from the International Climate Science Coalition. 

They discussed how the mainstream media and politicians are getting the wildfires in Canada and around the world so wrong, and how Ottawa might be bringing in the most expensive climate plan in North America. 

On the climate temperature rising in Ottawa Tom said:

We're finding some pretty amazing things. I mean if you actually look at the amount of money that they're spending, they will have to increase the city's annual budget by 37 percent just to cover their climate plan...Unless they get really significant help from senoir levels of government which are all broke right now. 

This is only an excerpt of The Gunn Show. To watch the full episode become a RebelNews+ subscriber. 

Justin Trudeau Climate Change Environment and Climate Change Canada
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.