Arsonists burn forests, environmentalists blame your car, politicians use the blame to tax Canadians

On Wednesday's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid talks to Tom Harris from the International Climate Science Coalition.

They discussed how the mainstream media and politicians are getting the wildfires in Canada and around the world so wrong, and how Ottawa might be bringing in the most expensive climate plan in North America.

On the climate temperature rising in Ottawa Tom said:

We're finding some pretty amazing things. I mean if you actually look at the amount of money that they're spending, they will have to increase the city's annual budget by 37 percent just to cover their climate plan...Unless they get really significant help from senoir levels of government which are all broke right now.

