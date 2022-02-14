Artur Pawlowski's family speaks to Rebel News as hundreds gather to support jailed pastor
Pastor Artur Pawlowski has been arrested for the fifth time.
He is being held, reportedly in solitary confinement and bad conditions according to the Pawlowski family, until his bail hearing on Wednesday, and if bail is not granted there is no telling how long this pastor will remain in jail.
His latest charges include trespassing, mischief over $5,000 and most concerningly he is the first person ever to be charged under the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act. I was recently joined by Sarah Miller of JSS Barristers, who has been serving as Pastor Artur’s legal counsel at no cost to him thanks to your donations at SaveArtur.com, to break down the legal aspects of this story. To watch out legal breakdown of the charges click here.
While Pastor Artur remains behind bars, hundreds of people gather daily at the Calgary Remand Centre to show support for Artur and for the Pawlowski family, who have been through so much over these last two years. A large freedom convoy, comprised of dozens of vehicles and hundreds of people, joined in the show of solidarity when they rolled by the jail and let their honks be heard in resounding fashion.
We spoke with Artur’s son Nathaniel, his brother Dawid and his wife Marzena about how hard it has been on their family to see Artur targeted so tirelessly by police and authorities. We also spoke with supporters who were on location who sent messages of encouragement and prayer to Pastor Artur.
With some mandates being dropped and ample attention on the border blockades across Canada, we must not forget that Pastor Artur is still locked up.
He has been fighting for his fundamental rights since the start of COVID-19, and he faces immense legal battles in the coming years. If you support Pastor Artur, make a tax receipt eligible donation at SaveArtur.com today to help pay for his lawyers.
- By Adam Soos
