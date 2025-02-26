As Canadians clamour for DOGE North, Liberal MP brags about wasting tax dollars

Do you want to know how brutally tone-deaf and out of touch the Justin Trudeau Liberals are when it comes to taxing and spending, a.k.a., wasting our hard-earned money in this day-and-age of DOGE, you know the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency down south?

Well, look no further than the literature that plopped in my mailbox the other day from Richmond Hill Liberal MP Majid Jowhari.

Wow, is this guy behind the times!

For starters, did you know that he’s a supporter of the brutal Iranian regime? The very same regime that massacred 85 Canadian citizens and permanent residents in 2020 when the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet?

And we would wager that the mullahs in Tehran are living on borrowed time now that Donald Trump is back in the White House. But apparently, Jowhari wants to go down with the ship. Good riddance.

Speaking of U.S. politics, so many people in our great Dominion are clamoring for a Canadian version of DOGE to derail the assorted gravy trains that continue to be fuelled by our tax dollars.

But again, Jowhari, and his fellow Liberals for that matter, remain stuck in business-as-usual mode. You see, Jowhari, via his propaganda, is actually bragging about how much money his government continues to squander. Little wonder we’re saddled with record deficit and debt.

But let’s cut to the chase, shall we?

Jowhari’s February 2025 propaganda leaflet is exclusively about how much money the Liberals have invested in the City of Richmond Hill since 2015, when Blackface first became prime minister. Of course, that money is not coming from the coffers of the Liberal Party of Canada, mind you, but rather, from the ever-beleaguered taxpayer who has no say in the matter. But never mind…

Anyway, in the first four-year term of Justin Trudeau, spending in Richmond Hill totalled almost $84 million.

Then, during Blackface’s second term, spending ballooned to more than $87 million in just two years.

And since 2021, the spending in Richmond Hill alone has further soared to almost $103 million.

Richmond Hill is but one single riding out of the 153 ridings that the Liberals currently occupy. And we’re all but certain drunken sailor spending is du rigueur in all those other ridings, too. Gives a new meaning to the term, Red Riding Hood, doesn’t it?

We were originally going to file an access to information request to find out where all this dough-ray-me is going in Richmond Hill. But there’s no need for that, because Jowhari proudly points out where this moolah is going in the pages of his leaflet. Let us cherry-pick some highlights — or is it lowlights?

For starters, how about $1.3 million to prop up the Canada Book Fund and Periodical Fund? Sorry, if publishers can’t make a go of it, why are they getting corporate welfare? Um, surely not because the unspoken quid pro quo for the Liberals is that these publishers will ensure very nice things get written about them given that they are the sugar daddies for a sunset industry?

That’s the carrot, by the way. The stick is being censured… you know, like how Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant was fined $3,000 by Elections Canada for publishing his Libranos book, which did not depict His Grace, Justin Trudeau, in a flattering way during an election year. Ah, democracy!

Moving on, here’s another line item Jowhari boasts about: $4.5 million was given to the Athlete Assistant Program and Sport Support Program. This is to provide financial support to national sports organizations that govern sports ranging from rugby to table tennis. You know, the rugby handout is really an interesting choice, no? That’s because the likes of Rugby Canada and Rugby Ontario continue to violate the rules of the sport’s international governing body, World Rugby.

Which is to say, back in 2020, World Rugby took a stance against transanity by declaring that men cannot play against women in the sport. That’s because the inclusion of men pretending to be female is both unfair and dangerous to real women. Yet, instead of cutting off funding to these woke-joke organizations, the Liberals further financially enrich them.

I thought Liberals are supposed to be pro-women? I guess not...

Then we have $165,000 going towards multiculturalism funding plus a whopping $18.6 million under the Settlement Program to help newcomers settle in Canada.

What’s with this compulsion of the Liberals to further throw money at official state-sanctioned multiculturalism especially given the dismal return on investment?

Indeed, thanks to the pro-Hamas thugs taking to the streets every weekend, we have seen during the course of the past 16 months that state-promoted multiculturalism might have looked good on paper, much like the 1971 Ford Pinto, but in reality, it’s been an unmitigated disaster.

Indeed, the unspoken deal behind multiculturalism was simply this: you can come from anywhere in the world to pursue the Canadian dream and take advantage of all of our social programs. And in return, here’s what WE expect from the migrant: That you be on your best behaviour. That you obey the law. That you don’t import age-old hatred into the true north strong and free.

But since October 7, 2023, we have witnessed gangs of savages chanting for genocide of the Jewish people as police, politicians, and even the courts look the other way.

But for Jowhari and his ilk, the solution to this odious reality is… to toss even more money at this boondoggle. And of course, let’s issue some 5,000 visas to Gazans, because obviously throwing gasoline on the fire always works wonders.

Oh, and still with immigration, the Liberals sunk another $14.8 million into Richmond Hill for a separate settlement program that provides services to newcomers, a.k.a., irregular migrants, settling in Canada. Do you know, the population of Richmond Hill is just 211,000?

But because Richmond Hill, which elected Jowhari, is apparently viper’s nest of racists — well, thank God the Liberals have sunk some $383,000 into various anti-racism programs.

This is to “address barriers to justice [and] support multicultural, inclusive community events.” What is a “multicultural inclusive community event” you ask? Hey, stop asking impolite questions as the Liberals work diligently to tax and spend on your behalf…

Oh, here's another clunker: $730,000 was doled out under the Incentives for Zero-Emission vehicles program. This is money slated for dealerships to increase the adoption of zero-emission vehicles across Richmond Hill. Seriously, the Libs are giving car dealers money to promote EVs? You know, vehicles that the majority of car buyers either do not want or cannot afford? Brilliant!

But that dealership program is chump change when it comes to the EV file. That’s because the Liberals also handed out $76 million to York Region, which is where Richmond Hill is situated. That $76 million is to build an electric bus fleet. It’s all about chasing that mirage otherwise known as achieving net-zero by 2050. Good luck with that!

Finally, let’s not forgot $2.6 million that went to Richmond Hill under the Canada Summer Jobs program. Hey, I’m all for giving a helping hand for youth seeking work in the good ol’ summertime.

It’s just that the Liberals have politicized and poisoned this program. Which is to say, if a group is, say, pro-life, that group will be disqualified from receiving funding. Oh sure, the Liberals proclaim that “diversity is our strength.” As for a diversity of opinions? Nope. Then the Liberals’ motto is “group-thought is our strength.”

In the final analysis, you have to wonder what kind of wacky-tobaccy Majid Jowhari is smoking these days. Many businesses in Richmond Hill have been devastated going back to the dark days of COVID. I have personally seen businesses that had been around for decades that are now shuttered.

As well, too many people remain unemployed. A record number of families are now relying on food banks.

But Jowhari doesn’t care. In fact, he brags about his reckless spending by distributing rubbish such as his February literature. He wants to be applauded for squandering taxpayer dollars on pet projects that have less to do with a return on investment and a whole lot more to do with virtue signalling.