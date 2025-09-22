Asking Israelis if Israel should recognize Quebec or Aboriginal sovereignty in response to Canada recognizing Palestine

Over the weekend, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney — along with several other world leaders — unilaterally recognized a Palestinian state.

To see how Israelis feel about this controversial decision, I went to the streets of Tel Aviv to ask a simple question: if foreign governments can declare a Palestinian state inside Israel, should Israel do the same elsewhere?

For example, should Israel recognize Quebec as an independent country, splitting it from Canada? Or should it support Aboriginal sovereignty in Australia, my home country?

Surprisingly, nearly every Israeli I spoke with said no.

Some said Israel shouldn’t “play games” or stoop to the same level as countries meddling in its affairs. Others argued it was pointless since Israel has limited influence abroad, and the focus should remain on defending its own land.

One man summed it up bluntly: “It’s not smart — it would just pour more fuel on the fire.”

This reaction stands in stark contrast to Carney’s move, which many see as a provocation against Israel at a time of intense conflict.

Watch the full video above to hear Israelis’ unfiltered opinions. And if you support independent, on-the-ground journalism like this, please visit IsraelUncut.com to chip in and help fund our coverage.