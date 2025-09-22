Asking Israelis if Israel should recognize Quebec or Aboriginal sovereignty in response to Canada recognizing Palestine

After Canadian PM Mark Carney recognized a Palestinian state, Avi Yemini hit the streets of Tel Aviv to ask Israelis if they should retaliate by recognizing breakaway regions in other countries.

Avi Yemini
  |   September 22, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

Over the weekend, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney — along with several other world leaders — unilaterally recognized a Palestinian state.

To see how Israelis feel about this controversial decision, I went to the streets of Tel Aviv to ask a simple question: if foreign governments can declare a Palestinian state inside Israel, should Israel do the same elsewhere?

For example, should Israel recognize Quebec as an independent country, splitting it from Canada? Or should it support Aboriginal sovereignty in Australia, my home country?

Surprisingly, nearly every Israeli I spoke with said no.

Some said Israel shouldn’t “play games” or stoop to the same level as countries meddling in its affairs. Others argued it was pointless since Israel has limited influence abroad, and the focus should remain on defending its own land.

One man summed it up bluntly: “It’s not smart — it would just pour more fuel on the fire.”

This reaction stands in stark contrast to Carney’s move, which many see as a provocation against Israel at a time of intense conflict.

Watch the full video above to hear Israelis’ unfiltered opinions. And if you support independent, on-the-ground journalism like this, please visit IsraelUncut.com to chip in and help fund our coverage.

Latest News

Avi Yemini

Chief Australian Correspondent

Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.

https://followavi.com/

COMMENTS

Showing 2 Comments

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-09-22 18:52:47 -0400 Flag
    Wayne is right. Israel minds its own business but Marx Carnage and other federal leaders don’t. What a cynical ploy the leaders of Canada, the UK, and Ireland made in recognizing that terror state of Gaza.
  • Wayne Currie
    commented 2025-09-22 18:35:19 -0400 Flag
    Those Israeli citizens demonstrate a mature attitude toward world politics. As gleeful as it would be to hear Israel recognize Alberta independence, it would be seen as juvenile “gotcha back” petty revenge. The world would rightly mock such a gesture.