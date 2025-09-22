Asking Israelis if Israel should recognize Quebec or Aboriginal sovereignty in response to Canada recognizing Palestine
After Canadian PM Mark Carney recognized a Palestinian state, Avi Yemini hit the streets of Tel Aviv to ask Israelis if they should retaliate by recognizing breakaway regions in other countries.
Over the weekend, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney — along with several other world leaders — unilaterally recognized a Palestinian state.
To see how Israelis feel about this controversial decision, I went to the streets of Tel Aviv to ask a simple question: if foreign governments can declare a Palestinian state inside Israel, should Israel do the same elsewhere?
For example, should Israel recognize Quebec as an independent country, splitting it from Canada? Or should it support Aboriginal sovereignty in Australia, my home country?
Surprisingly, nearly every Israeli I spoke with said no.
Some said Israel shouldn’t “play games” or stoop to the same level as countries meddling in its affairs. Others argued it was pointless since Israel has limited influence abroad, and the focus should remain on defending its own land.
One man summed it up bluntly: “It’s not smart — it would just pour more fuel on the fire.”
This reaction stands in stark contrast to Carney’s move, which many see as a provocation against Israel at a time of intense conflict.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-09-22 18:52:47 -0400 FlagWayne is right. Israel minds its own business but Marx Carnage and other federal leaders don’t. What a cynical ploy the leaders of Canada, the UK, and Ireland made in recognizing that terror state of Gaza.
Wayne Currie commented 2025-09-22 18:35:19 -0400 FlagThose Israeli citizens demonstrate a mature attitude toward world politics. As gleeful as it would be to hear Israel recognize Alberta independence, it would be seen as juvenile “gotcha back” petty revenge. The world would rightly mock such a gesture.