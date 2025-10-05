Assault at the ostrich farm? The story within the story at Edgewood, B.C.

Amidst the CFIA's controversial plan to cull a healthy flock, a shocking incident occurred next to Universal Ostrich Farms as the agency and RCMP enforced their order.

While the CFIA and police prepared for a mass killing on the farm, now temporarily paused by a stay order, a scene unfolded down the road at Lois Wood's home. Wood is a known critic of the farm.

Video shows a masked man with a jerry can in an altercation with Wood, who claims assault. At the time, the man's identity was unknown, leading to speculation that he was either a farm supporter or linked to the previous unexplained shootings of two ostriches.

Now, as more information comes to light, Rebel News can confirm the man involved was Tim, a recent visitor to the farm invited with other peaceful supporters to witness the ostriches' health and oppose the CFIA’s cull.

In this report, Rebel News interviewed witnesses, the RCMP, and co-owner Katie Pasitney for an update on the incident. The ostrich farmers deny mainstream media and Premier David Eby's suggestions that the farm influenced the altercation.

As the Supreme Court deliberates extending the cull pause, Rebel News continues to uncover the facts in this developing story.