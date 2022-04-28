Assumptions — not science — go viral in legacy media, in frantic push for unvaccinated segregation
A new and deeply unscientific 'study' has been widely propagated by the mainstream media, allegedly justifying the segregation of vaccinated and unvaccinated Canadians.
The pandemic profiteers have put out a new “study” and the hysterical mainstream media continues to propagate the segregation of vaccinated and unvaccinated Canadians by unquestionably amplifying the alleged findings.
One of the main proponents is Professor of Epidemiology at the University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health: David Fisman. He is a now-resigned member of the Ontario Science Table (OST) who has declared conflicts of interest that came to a head as early as January 2021 when he was found to be lobbying the government against school re-openings and simultaneously being paid by the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (EFTO).
A few months later Fisman resigned from his position as at the OST as his unnecessarily alarming model predictions became increasingly irrelevant as they were repeatedly incorrect. Prior to his resignation, some of his declared conflicts of interest were with Pfizer, AstraZeneca, The Ontario Nurses Association, etc.
In May of 2020, the Globe and Mail shared a direct quote from Fisman that he hadn’t hugged his kids since mid-March, in case you’re wondering what kind of person continually tries to drive a wedge between Canadians exercising bodily sovereignty.
As part of the COVID zero dogmatists, a theory that was never scientifically possible, Fisman previously called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and then Minister of Health Patty Hadju to pursue COVID zero at a national level. The petition called for an “explicit goal of COVID elimination” as though draconian measures could completely eradicate a seasonal, respiratory virus.
Back to the “study” – under METHODS you can see that they “constructed a simple compartmental model” and “simulated a spectrum of patterns.” It’s all assumption based; a big pretend play simulation being espoused as hard data. Plus, it’s not even a study. It’s a modeling prediction and it’s junk science based on the lowest level of evidence as per the hierarchy of evidence.
If you look at the real world, real-time data coming out, instead of subjective fantasy models, those receiving their fourth COVID injection are dying at a greater rate than the unvaccinated. This data comes from Ontario Public Heath directly, using these links: the surveillance report on vaccine uptake and the confirmed cases of COVID-19 following vaccination report. There, unvaccinated are defined as “those that received the first dose of a two-dose series within 0 to 13 days of their onset and are not yet protected from vaccination.”
It’s as though Fisman believes that the green line (those who have received a remarkable three COVID injections) is caused by the purple line (those “not fully vaccinated”) of Ontario Government’s own data.
It’s no surprise this still receives relentless media attention, given publications such as this front page of the Toronto Star in August 2021. A few months later they had the audacity to claim that it’s the unvaccinated who are abusive, hateful and obnoxious.
There’s enough data to do proper scientific research and meet that highest level of evidence — a systemic review. Its time to ignore these this fraudulent “science,” ignore faulty modelling predictions by Fisman et. al., and push for a proper systemic review of the evidence.
