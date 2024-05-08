AstraZeneca COVID jab pulled from global markets after Health Canada overlooked contamination concerns

<!-- /_rn_partial_content_custom_embeds.html --> <!-- _rn_partial_article_campaigns.html --> <div class="article_campaigns hidden-md hidden-lg"> <!-- _rn_partial_subpage_loop.html --> <iframe id="fundist-signup--1" class="margintopmore" style="display:block;width:1px;min-width:100%;border:none;" src="https://fundist-rebel-news.herokuapp.com/form_signup/?iframe=1&tag=no_more_shots_petition&title=PETITION%3A+No+More+Shots%21&subtitle=Please+sign+our+petition+to+demand+that+Canada%E2%80%99s+Minister+of+Health%2C+Mark+Holland%2C+take+the+mRNA+COVID-19+shots+off+of+the+market+immediately%2C+following+the+revelation+that+Health+Canada+has+confirmed+the+presence+of+at+least+one+previously+undisclosed+plasmid%2C+a+residual+DNA+sequence.&by=Tamara+Ugolini&avatar=https%3A%2F%2Fassets.nationbuilder.com%2Ftherebel%2Fprofile_images%2Fbf84256e08a73e8cebb0e1778f292ae18f1d2974.jpg%3F1599689166&image=https%3A%2F%2Fassets.nationbuilder.com%2Ftherebel%2Fpages%2F71791%2Fattachments%2Foriginal%2F1697828297%2Fno_more_shots_petition.jpg%3F1697828297&custom_field=tags%3ACAMPAIGN%3A+No+More+Shots%21%2CDaily+Email+News+Reports&goal=40000&signatures=29576&type=signature&custom_field=petition_id%3A1733&action=Add+Signature">

Health Canada’s swift approval of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccines, based on third-party assessments, is being scrutinized as the manufacturer pulls its product from global markets following court confirmation of blood clot risks – something fact checkers said wasn’t true.

This underscores the importance of addressing the serious manufacturing issues overlooked by Health Canada before authorizing millions of AZ doses for use by Canadians, in a deal that saw contaminated shots imported into Canada from the United States.

A mere few weeks into the declared pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Canadians there would be no end to the civil liberty infringing purported public health measures until a vaccine was available. By the Spring of 2021, he showcased himself and his now-estranged wife receiving their AZ shots, with the rhetoric being that the safest shot is the first one available to you.

Less than two months later, Trudeau was questioned on his advice after the discovery of clotting issues with AZ, prompting Health Canada to suspend its use in anyone under the age of 55

The chief public health officer of Canada, Theresa Tam, even went so far as to acknowledge that adverse events won’t be known until the experiment is executed on millions of people.

It turns out that the science was settled--until it wasn’t.

During the last few years, it has become clear that Health Canada lacks the oversight necessary to regulate these products – instead, they repeatedly take the pharmaceutical profiteers at their word.

Health Canada said that “AstraZeneca assured the government a contamination event at the Emergent plant that led to a recent FDA inspection had no impact on the 1.5 million doses of its vaccine shipped here.”

By mid-summer 2021 it was reported that the Baltimore facility received Health Canada’s rubber stamp based on European regulatory certification, which determined it complied with “good manufacturing practices” but it was based on a “remote inspection that focused on a part of the facility not actually producing the AstraZeneca shots.”

The US FDA “halted production at the factory three weeks later,” due to “unsanitary conditions and poorly trained staff at the plant.”

Canadian professor and expert in drug regulation Joel Lexchin is quoted as saying that “Health Canada typically relies heavily on foreign regulators.”

Perhaps if Health Canada had done their due diligence, instead of blindly following foreign regulators utilizing remote inspections, they would have recognized the red flags around this factory run by the questionable American multi-national biopharmaceutical company Emergent BioSolutions.

Emergent had documented quality control issues as early as 2011 – and “when inspectors have visited Emergent's sites, they have found issues more than 90% of the time.”

A report by the House of Representatives Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis in May 2022 showed that Emergent destroyed nearly “400 million doses of coronavirus vaccines as a result of their failure to meet or maintain quality standards” and, “hid evidence of contamination from government inspectors.”

https://www.youtube.com/live/1RbVDPpD8go?si=AlM2vwygTUBgje9a

Around the time that these shots were rolling out to the general public, provincial health data was showing serious adverse events reports that were upwards of four-fold higher than other manufacturers.

Adverse Events Following Immunization data from Public Health Ontario show that AZ had a total adverse event reporting rate per 100,000 doses administered of 156 with serious adverse events marked at 12 per 100,000.

COVID-counterpart manufacturer Pfizer sat at 12 and 3, respectively.

How many people, such as Kevin Street, who suffered debilitating and life-altering reactions following his dose, were a result of contaminants, subpar bad manufacturing, and reckless quality control?

Despite Health Canada’s assurance of quality, the shadow of potential contamination looms over the countless Canadians who received the AZ vaccine in good faith.