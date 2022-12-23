At a Fully Masked Press Conference, New York City Mayor Urges the Return of Masking

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday 'encouraged' residents to put their masks back on.

Reverting back to the COVID theatrics of the past, Adams wore a mask during the press conference but stopped short of announcing a full mask mandate.

"When COVID-19 hit New York City almost three years ago, New Yorkers looked out for each other and followed the advice of our health experts," Adams said at the conference.

“With the holiday season in full swing and cases of COVID-19, flu, and RSV rising, we are asking New Yorkers to protect themselves and their loved ones once again. Mask up, get tested, get treated if you’re eligible, and, if you haven’t gotten your flu shot or your COVID-19 booster, we encourage you to roll up your sleeve.”

In a comment to The New York Post, opponent of mask mandates, Staten Island Councilman Joe Borelli, said that Adam’s advisory is fine as long as it stops here and does not lead to mandates coming back.

“You want to wear a mask? Fine. But I do not want to go back down the slippery slope of a mask mandate. There’s no appetite for it,” he said.

