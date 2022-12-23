At a Fully Masked Press Conference, New York City Mayor Urges the Return of Masking

Reverting back to the COVID theatrics of the past, Adams wore a mask during the press conference but stopped short of announcing a full mask mandate.

"When COVID-19 hit New York City almost three years ago, New Yorkers looked out for each other and followed the advice of our health experts," Adams said at the conference.

“With the holiday season in full swing and cases of COVID-19, flu, and RSV rising, we are asking New Yorkers to protect themselves and their loved ones once again. Mask up, get tested, get treated if you’re eligible, and, if you haven’t gotten your flu shot or your COVID-19 booster, we encourage you to roll up your sleeve.”

We're asking New Yorkers to do something we know they're great at — taking care of each other.

With COVID, the flu and RSV at high levels in our city going into the holidays, there are steps we can all take to protect one another.https://t.co/ID7kbwfYtE — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) December 20, 2022

In a comment to The New York Post, opponent of mask mandates, Staten Island Councilman Joe Borelli, said that Adam’s advisory is fine as long as it stops here and does not lead to mandates coming back.