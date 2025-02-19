At a pair of GTA fundraisers, Mark Carney, the man who would be prime minister, continues to avoid questions

Mark Carney, the man who would be prime minister, was in the Greater Toronto Area the other day to stage fundraisers in Brampton and Mississauga. Par for the course, he continued to avoid questions.

Meanwhile, those fireside chats with Carney do not come cheap for the Liberal Party’s true believers: the cost of hobnobbing with Carney was $1,500 (although those younger than 35 qualified for a $500 discount.)

And although Carney is not the leader of the Liberal Party, he certainly conducts himself in a way that is very reminiscent of Justin Trudeau.

For starters, he’s always late for his own events. Secondly, he sneaks into the venue via the tradesman’s entrance so as not to be peppered with any impolite queries from protesters. And par for the course, there is zero media availability.

Isn’t that somewhat odd? Wouldn’t someone such as Carney want to get a message out to Canadians that he’s the right choice to govern Canada? But no.

Indeed, when Carney launched his campaign last month in Edmonton, he had the independent media frog-marched out the venue by the police.

And then, a few days later at a Toronto event, Carney morphed into an equal opportunity censor by banishing ALL media to the frigid sidewalk.

But consider that just last year at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ezra Levant was able to scrum Carney about the assault and false arrest of David Menzies at the hands of Greg Dumouchel of the RCMP. And here’s what Mr. Carney stated: “It was the wrong thing. It was absolutely the wrong thing.”

So how is it that in the space of 12 months, Carney goes from a defender of press freedom to chief censor? Baffling.

Perhaps he doesn’t want to be questioned on his “branding” now that he is running for the leadership of the Liberal Party of Canada? After all, Carney presents himself as an “outsider”, yet the more he speaks and the more you analyze his track record, the more you realize that he’s actually just another version of Justin Trudeau, be it supporting carbon taxes or running up massive deficits.

Furthermore, he is actually proud to be labeled an “elitist” and a “globalist”.

.@MarkJCarney shockingly admits that he thinks Canada needs a "globalist" and "elitist" prime minister like himself."I know how the world works," he says, pic.twitter.com/3D2PDzI6lr — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 18, 2025

And recently, he stated the following: “[Something] my government is going to do is use all of the powers of the federal government, including the emergency powers of the federal government, to accelerate the major projects that we need in order to build this economy and take on the Americans.”

Given that we are approaching the third anniversary of the brutal takedown of the freedom convoy in Ottawa, having a would-be PM brag about using the Emergencies Act is nothing short of jarring.

Indeed, the more we learn about Mr. Carney, the more one is reminded of a lyric from the classic Who song, Won’t Get Fooled Again. Namely: “Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.”