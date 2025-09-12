Poilievre pitches ‘Jail Not Bail Act’ at reinforced Woodbridge home
Crime has surpassed tariffs as Canadians' top concern, given our increasingly dangerous streets.
In Woodbridge, Ontario, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre unveiled his "Jail Not Bail Act" at a house fortified with $100,000 in security, a sum he noted could once buy a home. This highlights the severe crime wave in the Greater Toronto Area.
The bill, sponsored by MP Arpan Khanna and expected this fall, aims to reverse parts of Bill C-75, which currently allows for lenient bail conditions.
Heightened emotions follow a series of brutal attacks, assassinations, and deadly home invasions.
Poilievre cited tragic cases, like Baily McCourt's alleged murder after her ex-husband's bail release, and was flanked by crime victims.
With crime now a top concern for Canadians, the "Jail Not Bail Act" is crucial, but its passage depends on cross-party support for this private member's bill.
Will this private member's bill pass with cross-party support, or will Parliament let down Canadians once more?
David Menzies
Journalist and 'Mission Specialist'
David “The Menzoid” Menzies is the Rebel News "Mission Specialist." The Menzoid is equal parts outrageous and irreverent as he dares to ask the type of questions those in the Media Party would rather not ponder.