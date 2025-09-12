Poilievre pitches ‘Jail Not Bail Act’ at reinforced Woodbridge home

In Woodbridge, Ontario, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre unveiled his "Jail Not Bail Act" at a house fortified with $100,000 in security, a sum he noted could once buy a home. This highlights the severe crime wave in the Greater Toronto Area.

The bill, sponsored by MP Arpan Khanna and expected this fall, aims to reverse parts of Bill C-75, which currently allows for lenient bail conditions.

Heightened emotions follow a series of brutal attacks, assassinations, and deadly home invasions.

Poilievre cited tragic cases, like Baily McCourt's alleged murder after her ex-husband's bail release, and was flanked by crime victims.

With crime now a top concern for Canadians, the "Jail Not Bail Act" is crucial, but its passage depends on cross-party support for this private member's bill.

Will this private member's bill pass with cross-party support, or will Parliament let down Canadians once more?