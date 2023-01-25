At Chrysler’s Windsor assembly plant, t-shirts that are offensive to Justin Trudeau are strictly verboten…

By Ezra Levant PETITION: Stop The Censorship The Trudeau government must withdraw their online censorship plans. 37,714 signatures

Last Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dropped by the Chrysler plant in Windsor, Ont., for one of those whiz-bang photo-ops regarding how the Liberals are making Canada great or greener or something to that effect.

Much to the horror of plant management, a gaggle of Chrysler autoworkers weren’t buying the PM’s pompous propaganda, and they donned anti-Trudeau t-shirts to convey their disdain.

That included Brianne Moore, who showed up to work wearing a — shockers! — Rebel News t-shirt.

Well, this haberdashery was deemed to be inappropriate attire — not for health and safety reasons, mind you, but due to the fact that Prime Minister Blackface McGroper might have his feelings hurt (we all know how much he loathes our organization, after all).

And so it was that Brianne was given an ultimatum: either change into another shirt or turn the Rebel News shirt inside-out, or leave the building. Someone even threatened to phone the police!

Brianne ended up leaving her workplace under the watchful eye of security. Thankfully, Justin was spared the indignity of looking upon a slogan or logo that might offend this uber-sensitive prime minister.

As for Chrysler, it was likely a prudent strategy to protect the PM. After all, should the company go bankrupt up yet again, it would be good to have a sympathetic prime minister in Ottawa — someone who will gladly cut a cheque for another taxpayer-funded bailout.

Check out our interview with gutsy Brianne Moore, someone who clearly doesn’t give a rodent’s rectum about Justin’s precious sensibilities.