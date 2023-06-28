At Detroit’s Liquor Palace, the King of Beer (Bud Light) is dead— long live the new King, Miller Lite

E-transfer (Canada):

While on assignment in Windsor, Ont., we decided to pop over the Ambassador Bridge and see what the lay of the land was regarding the ongoing boycott of Bud Light in the United States of America. Michigan seems a logical place to visit: you may recall that viral video recorded by Michigan’s Kid Rock, in which the musician annihilates cases of Bud Light with a machine gun. Now, that’s entertainment!

We popped into a booze emporium called the Liquor Palace and spoke with the proprietor, Tim. While Tim declined to go on camera, we did tell us that the Bud Light boycott is still going strong and shows no signs of slowing down. Indeed, for several years, Bud Light was the number-one selling beer at the Liquor Palace; these days, Bud Light doesn’t even crack the top 10. The new reigning champ: Miller Lite.

And remarkably, with the Bud Light boycott still raging, the CEO at Anheuser-Busch has yet to apologize for using a fake woman as its spokesthingy, nor has he issued an apology to the core demographic of Bud Light, frat boys, that the company’s marketing guru denigrated in a social media posting.

In fact, now comes word that in some markets, Anheuser-Busch is actually PAYING patrons to buy Bud Light. For example, until July 8, a $15 rebate is being made available to purchasers of 15-packs of Bud Light and other Anheuser-Busch brands. Given that a Bud Light 15-pack can retail for less than $15 in certain places, the brewer is essentially giving away its beer for free.

Little wonder: according to data from Bump Williams Consulting and NielsenIQ, Bud Light’s sales fell 28.5% for the week ended June 17.

Lesson learned: pushing the radical transgender dogma on mainstream beer drinkers can lead to a very harsh aftertaste indeed…