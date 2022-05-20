At least 135 teachers, aides in U.S. schools charged with child sex crimes in 2022 so far

Pixabay

A Fox News analysis of teacher-involved sex crimes against students found that at least 135 teachers and teachers' aides have been charged with sex crimes in 2022 to date.

The arrests range from child pornography to raping students.

The analysis conducted by Fox News Digital combed through local news stories on a week-by-week basis covering the arrests of teachers and teachers' aides on child and student-related sex crimes in school districts throughout the United States.

As detailed by the network, arrests that were not publicized were not counted in the analysis, suggesting that the actual number may be much higher than the number reported.

Per the analysis, at least 135 teachers and teachers' aides have been arrested in 41 states between January 1 and May 13. The figure represents around an arrest a day on average, and most of the arrested teachers were men; of the 135 cases, only 30 were women.

At least 102 of the cases involved alleged crimes against students, in total the figure includes 117 teachers, 11 teachers' aides and seven substitute teachers.

Fox News reported:



Erika Sanzi, director of outreach for Parents Defending Education, told Fox News Digital that the issue of teacher sex crimes against students needs to be more thoroughly examined by the federal government. She cited the Department of Education’s 2004 report, which claimed that nearly 9.6% of students are targets of educator sexual misconduct sometime during their school career.

"Educator sexual abuse is a major problem that largely gets ignored because it's so uncomfortable to talk about," Sanzi said in a statement. "While a very small fraction of educators and school employees prey on the children in their care, one bad actor can do damage to many students."

"The last federally commissioned study on the issue was in 2004, pre-smart phone and those who study the issue closely say that the problem has been exacerbated by the ease of communication that a smart phone provides," she continued. "We need to get much more honest about the problem, study it again and ensure that we have policies and laws in place that protect children. It is currently legal in Massachusetts and Rhode Island for teachers and other adults in positions of authority to have sexual relationships with students once they turn 14. After a 5-year effort, RI finally appears poised to change that this year."

The full report contains numerous details about individual cases probed by Fox News Digital, involving multiple instances of child rape and sexual assault.

“The public school system has a serious child sex abuse problem," said investigator Christopher Rufo to Fox News Digital. “The last significant federal study on this topic, which was conducted by the Department of Education in 2004, suggested that millions of American schoolchildren are victims of teacher sexual misconduct in each generation of K-12 students—and there hasn't been any significant research since then.”

This is a travesty,” he said. “Parents deserve to know exactly what's happening in the public school system and deserve to have tools for protecting their children from abuse. Congress should immediately fund a $25 million research program into child sexual abuse in public schools and provide complete transparency for parents. The first duty of public schools is to keep kids safe — and, tragically, that's not happening in far too many cases.”