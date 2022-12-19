At the latest Democracy Fund event, Dr. Jordan Peterson wickedly took aim at wokeness (among other things…)

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

Earlier this month, the third installment of The History of Civil Liberties in Canada took place at Canada Christian College in Whitby, Ont. It was a sold-out affair, featuring The Democracy Fund's Historian in Residence, Conrad Black, as well as acclaimed media personality, clinical psychologist, bestselling author, and professor emeritus at the University of Toronto, Dr. Jordan Peterson.

Dr. Peterson pontificated on a wide range of topics including compelled speech (he’s currently in touch with about 100 “dissident academics” the world over regarding this topic); wokeness (he noted universities are “overwhelmed by people who are obsessed with this quasi-religious ideology”); he predicted that because of wokeness, “one-third of universities will go broke in the next five years”; and he condemned the Justin Trudeau Liberals, noting that “the Trudeau government has been immersed in 15 scandals that, once upon a time, would’ve resulted in the dissolution of Parliament.”

Dr. Peterson also touched upon Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, the spectre of Internet censorship, the “de-growth” movement being pursued by various climate change zealots, and how artificial intelligence is going to play an increasingly important role in our lives in the years ahead (“hang on to your hats,” he warned.)

In the final analysis, the event made for a wonderfully refreshing opportunity to hear so much unfiltered honesty (not to mention a complete dearth of political correctness) on the behalf of both Jordan Peterson and Conrad Black.

As we conducted streeters post-event, all attendees professed how much they loved the discussion. Indeed, keep watching this space pertaining to the next installment of The History of Civil Liberties in Canada. After all, there is still so much more to discuss.