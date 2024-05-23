At U of T’s 'Little Gaza,' there are plenty of tents. But is anyone home?

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

At the once lush lawns of the University of Toronto near King’s College Circle, the festering tent city occupied by the pro-Hamas hooligans is now entering its third week. It is an eyesore to be sure, and the antisemitic rhetoric espoused here is downright shameful.

But just what is the deal with “Little Gaza”/“Palestine Martyr’s Square”/“The People’s Circle For Palestine”? (The hobos for Hamas tend to rename the encampment on a weekly basis.)

At U of T’s 'Little Gaza', two women weighed in on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. One defended the Jewish state while the other actually said the atrocities of Oct. 7 never occurred!



FULL REPORT by @TheMenzoid: https://t.co/hEel2Wswx9 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) May 22, 2024

During a recent visit, we happened upon Donavon. Like most normal people, he detests the encampment, yet he was able to gain entry by fibbing about his credentials (i.e., pretending to hate Israel and despise Zionists, etc., etc.)

And here’s the thing: when he went for a walkabout around this tent city to see who’s who in the zoo, it struck Donavon that while there were dozens of tents, there seemed to be a complete dearth of unhappy campers. Indeed, we noticed the encampment was eerily quiet while we were there.

Could it be that this encampment is all show and no go? In other words, could it be that all these tents are just a front, to make it seem that there are more pro-Hamas wannabe “martyrs” here there than what actually exists?

WATCH: Group of pro-freedom activists confront anti-Israel, Marxist protesters at the University of Toronto (@UofT) with recitation of Canada's national anthem on early Friday morning



The university encampment 'Little Gaza' enters its third week.https://t.co/1RFzOrK3Wl — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) May 20, 2024

This wouldn’t be the first time the loony left has tried to pull a fast one vis-à-vis encampment bravado. A decade ago, they tried this shtick at St. James Park in downtown Toronto when the cause celebre was “Occupy.” Some of us here at Rebel News go back to the Sun News Network days, and with the help of a special heat-seeking camera, we were able to expose that the lion’s share of the tents at St. James Park were empty. In fact, it would later come to our attention that many of the organizers were sleeping comfortably across the street at the Holiday Inn. Sad.

As per usual, we attempted to gain entry to “Little Gaza” in order to conduct an impromptu census. We were denied by the gatekeepers yet again. Darn it: we just didn’t espouse enough hatred to be deemed worthy of admittance…