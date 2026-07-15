Atlantic Canadians stuck with $42 million tab for unpaid health care by foreign visitors: report
Non-residents who received medical care in Atlantic provinces without paying over the last five years have left taxpayers on the hook for nearly $42 million.
Taxpayers in Atlantic Canada have been left covering nearly $42 million in unpaid health care bills after non-residents received medical treatment and left the country without paying, according to new research from SecondStreet.org.
The report, released Wednesday, found health authorities in the four Atlantic provinces wrote off $41.69 million in unpaid medical bills between the 2020/21 and 2024/25 fiscal years.
Nova Scotia accounted for the largest share of the losses, with more than $27.2 million in unpaid accounts. Newfoundland and Labrador reported $6.28 million, New Brunswick $6.81 million, and Prince Edward Island $1.41 million.
According to SecondStreet.org, the unpaid bills stem from non-residents who received health care in Canada but never settled their accounts before leaving the country.
"Tourists not paying their health care bills is costing taxpayers a fortune. Meanwhile, access to health care for Canadians continues to deteriorate," said SecondStreet.org president Colin Craig.
"While Atlantic Canada's numbers are lower than British Columbia's $200 million loss, what we're seeing here is that this is a nationwide problem that extends from coast to coast."
The think tank estimates the $41.69 million written off could have funded more than 4,000 unilateral hip replacement surgeries, based on Canadian Institute for Health Information cost data.
SecondStreet.org is urging governments to tighten collection policies and prevent future losses. Among its recommendations are requiring foreign visitors to pay upfront for non-emergency medical treatment, requiring proof of travel health insurance before entering Canada, and barring non-residents with outstanding medical debts from re-entering the country until their bills are paid.
The figures were compiled using freedom of information requests submitted to health authorities across Atlantic Canada, including Health PEI, Nova Scotia Health, NL Health Services, and New Brunswick's Horizon Health and Vitalité health networks.
The findings follow earlier SecondStreet.org research estimating that British Columbia taxpayers have absorbed roughly $200 million in unpaid health care costs from foreign visitors, suggesting the issue extends well beyond Atlantic Canada.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.https://mybook.to/sheila