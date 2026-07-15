Atlantic Canadians stuck with $42 million tab for unpaid health care by foreign visitors: report

Taxpayers in Atlantic Canada have been left covering nearly $42 million in unpaid health care bills after non-residents received medical treatment and left the country without paying, according to new research from SecondStreet.org.

The report, released Wednesday, found health authorities in the four Atlantic provinces wrote off $41.69 million in unpaid medical bills between the 2020/21 and 2024/25 fiscal years.

Nova Scotia accounted for the largest share of the losses, with more than $27.2 million in unpaid accounts. Newfoundland and Labrador reported $6.28 million, New Brunswick $6.81 million, and Prince Edward Island $1.41 million.

According to SecondStreet.org, the unpaid bills stem from non-residents who received health care in Canada but never settled their accounts before leaving the country.

"Tourists not paying their health care bills is costing taxpayers a fortune. Meanwhile, access to health care for Canadians continues to deteriorate," said SecondStreet.org president Colin Craig.

"While Atlantic Canada's numbers are lower than British Columbia's $200 million loss, what we're seeing here is that this is a nationwide problem that extends from coast to coast."