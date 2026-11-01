Attention football fans: Redskins might be coming back, but Eskimos appear to be gone for good

Now sit right back and we’ll tell you a tale… a tale of two forbidden football nicknames, and how one might be revived while the other will remain deader than disco.

The first tale is about the now-defunct Washington Redskins.

Recently, the descendants of the Blackfeet chief who inspired the Washington Redskins logo attended a game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders.

Commanders, eh? What are they “commanding” exactly? Surrender to wokeism?

In any event, the American natives in attendance weren’t there to protest the old moniker. Quite the opposite: they are fighting to restore the former nickname and image, which were removed during the Summer of George Floyd, when everything was deemed racist.

So it was that in 2020 the Redskins moniker and logo were deemed to be “slurs.” And so it was that this name and logo were eradicated in favour of the cringe-inducing “Commanders.”

According to the Scripps News Group, Chief Two Guns White Calf was born on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation and inspired the team’s mascot that was created in 1971 by Walter “Blackie” Wetzel. It was all about honouring the chief.

Stated tribe member Morningstar Gopher: “He was such a leader and he had a hold on the National Football League for 50 years.”

He noted that the former logo brings a lot of pride, and that the Blackfeet want the beloved chief to be remembered, not erased.

And get this: when the Redskins rebranding got underway, the descendants of the chief said their thoughts weren’t even considered. Says estate lead Kenneth Conway: “They tried to erase us, like we didn’t exist anymore.”

Golly, that doesn’t sound very inclusive now, does it?

Now the descendants are hopeful for a meeting with President Trump to help get the name and logo reinstated. And they indeed have an ally in Donald Trump. Last year the president posted the following on Truth Social:

“The Washington ‘Whatever’s’ should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team. There is a big clamoring for this.”

Indeed, when it comes to native nicknames, be it Redskins, Indians, Chiefs, Braves or Blackhawks, ask individual natives if they are offended by such names and logos. You’ll find that the resounding answer is no, they are not offended. Rather, these nicknames and logos are a source of pride. And they are devastated when this content is censored and erased from existence.

By the way, to be clear: when we say ask natives, we mean individual natives, NOT native activist groups that pursue a never-ending grievance agenda, which often runs contrary to what their constituents actually want. Like being anti-pipeline, for example. But never mind…

Here’s part two of our forbidden native nickname rant. North of the U.S. border, the Edmonton Eskimos are also a thing of the past.

The CFL club was rebranded in 2020, again during that “mostly peaceful” Summer of Love in which fires raged across America. Did anyone at this football club ask individual Inuit what they had to say? Don’t be silly. Apparently, white man knows best, you see…

According to a report in 3Down Nation:

The Edmonton Elks’ name appears to be here to stay, and owner Deb Thompson wants fans alienated by the change to leave their grievances in the past. In her first public interview since taking control of the franchise, Thompson confirmed to Sports 1440 host Jason Gregor that her late husband, Larry, was a fervent opponent of the name change, but that he prioritized the good of the team over hurt feelings. “Larry was very upset with the name change. He was furious, but it didn’t stop him from supporting his team,” she said. “He didn’t boycott the games. He still supported his team. He wasn’t happy about it, but there was nothing he could do about it.”

Um, actually, there was something he could’ve done. Namely, he could’ve said no. As for his widow, Deb, she could restore the name tomorrow. But nope.

Of note, it appears a handful of corporate sponsors were behind the assassination of the Eskimos nickname:

Two things: once again, it’s Inuit groups opposing the name, as opposed to individual Inuit. There’s a big difference.

Secondly, thank you, 3Down Nation, for supplying us with three more companies that are now on our boycott list. As if there was a good reason to go to Boston Pizza in the first place, but we digress…

And by the way, the Edmonton franchise is a great example of “go woke, go broke.”

OK, the team isn’t bankrupt. But it is suffering greatly at the box office. Attendance has plummeted. The team used to draw near-capacity crowds of 62,000 at Commonwealth Stadium. Since the name change, crowds have been hovering around 20,000. Yikes.

The fans have spoken loud and clear. Most hate the new nickname. But alas, Deb Thompson is that scourge to society known as a white, woke woman. So the idiotic Elks nickname shall remain, because Deb, like her late husband, is, simply put, a coward.

And that’s the really insulting thing about eradicating native nicknames and logos: it is being carried out by non-native owners. In other words, the unspoken message would appear to be that natives are too stupid to realize that they’re being insulted. They are too dumb to know that certain names and logos are racist.

And really, how insulting is that?!