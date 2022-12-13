Attorney supervising FTX bankruptcy proceedings: Company run by 'grossly inexperienced' execs who went on $5 billion 'spending binge'

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Attorney supervising FTX bankruptcy proceedings company is run by "grossly inexperienced" execs who went on $5 billion "spending binge."

At the House Financial Services Committee hearing on Tuesday, current FTX CEO John Ray III testified after former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested and charged with financial crimes.

Ray, who previously managed the collapse of fraudulent energy company Enron, told lawmakers that he is working to “mitigate, to the greatest extent possible, the harm suffered” by customers and investors. He repeated earlier assertions that FTX was the worst failure of corporate controls he has witnessed in his entire career.

Bankman-Fried was previously scheduled to testify before lawmakers and now faces fraud and money laundering charges from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and other federal agencies.

Ray added that his team is attempting to implement corporate controls, such as accounting, cyber security, human resources, and risk management operations, while working “around the clock” to locate FTX assets.

He stated that FTX executives embarked upon a “spending binge” over the past year, spending as much as $5 billion on “a myriad of businesses and investments, many of which may be worth only a fraction of what was paid for them.”

