AUDIO RECORDING: Kosher grocery store in Montreal receives hateful phone call, antisemitic threats

When I came back to Montreal earlier this week from Florida, I came back to show you the other side of the story with the lockdowns and curfews and the harsh enforcement from the police, as I showed you in the first half of last year.

I didn't think that I would need to report on the hatred that the government has put into people, which hate is caused simply because the government has stoked the people's fears and divisions. But here we are at the beginning of 2022, with a crazed person calling up a Jewish grocery store and threatening all jews because François Legault, Justin Trudeau, and the corporate media have put fear and division into people's hearts and minds. The call recorded here occurred on January 6, 2022 in Montreal.

It's time to come together and say enough is enough with the hate and division and see the true issue — which is the government pitting people against their fellow humans.

