Woolies pathetic response to man who found mouse head in salad

The Melbourne man is disgusted after discovering a dead mouse in his pre-packaged Woolworths salad.

  • By Rebel News
  • July 31, 2024
  • News
A Melbourne man’s casual meal turned into a horrifying experience when he found half a mouse in his pre-packaged salad from a major supermarket.

In response, the supermarket advised media queries that it was an 'isolated incident' and Clint the man who made the sickening discovery, has allegedly been refunded $5 for the purchase and offered a $50 voucher to the supermarket.

Clint said he was enjoying his roast potato with coleslaw when he noticed an odd taste after a few bites.

“After about half a dozen mouthfuls, I noticed a really funky taste in my mouth,” Clint recounted during his interview on 3AW Mornings.

To his horror, he discovered the unpleasant taste came from half a mouse in his salad. The shocking find left Clint in disbelief.

“I couldn't believe what I was seeing,” he said. Despite contacting the supermarket, Clint expressed doubts about their initial response. “I’m not convinced they believe me, but my wife is taking it into the store today,” he added.

The incident raises serious concerns about food safety and quality control at major supermarkets. Clint's story is a stark reminder for consumers to remain vigilant about the products they purchase. While the supermarket's response remains pending, Clint's experience underscores the potential risks in even the most routine grocery items.

“I’ll probably look at what I’m eating a bit closer now,” Clint said, a sentiment likely shared by many who hear his story.

Australia news
