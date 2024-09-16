Australia’s 'E-Karen' called out for following author of twisted Trump assassination post
eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant faces fresh scrutiny for following a controversial account on X.
Australia’s eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, is facing new criticism after social media users on X (formerly Twitter) noticed she was following Rachel Vindman, the woman who has drawn controversy over her post on the second failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump.
Vindman, wife of former impeachment witness Alexander Vindman, had caused outrage with her dismissive comments downplaying the attack by posting "No ears were harmed. Carry on with your Sunday afternoon," but now attention has shifted to those who publicly support her.
No ears were harmed. Carry on with your Sunday afternoon.— Rachel Vindman 🇺🇸🦅🌻 (@natsechobbyist) September 15, 2024
Inman Grant, a disgruntled former Twitter executive who has faced backlash for her advocacy of online censorship, has earned the nickname “E-Karen” after her failed legal action against Elon Musk.
Her connection to Vindman has reignited debate over her role, with many questioning whether following such a controversial figure is appropriate for someone responsible for regulating Australia’s online spaces.
Critics argue that Inman Grant’s decision to follow Vindman suggests an alignment with the political figure’s inflammatory far left-wing rhetoric. Conservative voices in Australia are now drawing links between her online associations and her public stance on regulating free speech, warning that it may reflect broader biases in her policy-making.
The discovery comes at a time when Inman Grant’s role and her push for stricter internet regulations are already under intense scrutiny, raising further concerns about impartiality and freedom of expression in Australia.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.