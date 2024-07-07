Australia's most sickening sex offender hit with even more charges over disgusting acts
A NSW man known as 'Beast Boy' allegedly used encrypted messages to share material featuring the sexual abuse of children, dogs, sheep, goats, chickens and even a dead kangaroo.
Colin Baker, 38, known online as 'Beast Boy', has been charged with over fifty offences following his arrest earlier this year in Moorland, near Taree.
Initially apprehended in connection with a broader investigation into sex crimes, Baker allegedly used encrypted platforms to distribute graphic content involving animals such as dogs, sheep, goats, chickens, and even a deceased kangaroo.
Following a thorough examination of his electronic devices, police uncovered thousands of disturbing videos and images, including instances of bestiality and child abuse material.
On Monday, Baker was slapped with an additional 29 charges, including multiple counts of bestiality, possession and dissemination of such materials, and acts of animal cruelty.
His initial charges, which included producing and soliciting child abuse material, have also been augmented.
An RSPCA NSW operation seized a small white dog, reportedly a victim of Baker's alleged abuse, which had been missing from Grafton for several years. The dog has since been reunited with its owner.
Baker is set to appear at Taree Local Court as the case progresses under Strike Force Trawler, with authorities indicating further charges could be forthcoming.
