Australia's U.S.-born 'censorship czar' could be BANNED from her homeland

Julie Inman Grant was born in the U.S. and now the Trump administration might lock her out for restricting free speech.

Australia's controversial eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant could be blocked from entering the United States — the country of her birth — under a sweeping new visa restriction targeting foreign officials involved in censorship of American citizens or tech companies.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio this week unveiled the measure, declaring it applies to any foreign national responsible “for censorship of protected expression in the United States.” The policy also extends to family members of such officials.

“It is unacceptable for foreign officials to issue or threaten arrest warrants on U.S. citizens or U.S. residents for social media posts on American platforms while physically present on U.S. soil,” Rubio said.

“It is similarly unacceptable for foreign officials to demand that American tech platforms adopt global content moderation policies or engage in censorship activity that reaches beyond their authority and into the United States.


“We will not tolerate encroachments upon American sovereignty, especially when such encroachments undermine the exercise of our fundamental right to free speech.”

The move comes amid rising tensions over Australia’s online content laws. In April, Inman Grant ordered platform X to geoblock a post by Canadian activist Chris Elston, known for protesting against puberty blockers for minors. The post was deemed by the commissioner to be “menacing, harassing, offensive, and likely to cause serious harm to an Australian.” The content remains blocked in Australia pending a legal tribunal decision.

The U.S. State Department has sharply criticised the action. Earlier this month, its Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor said it was “deeply concerned about efforts by governments to coerce American tech companies into targeting individuals for censorship.”

“Examples of this conduct are troublingly numerous. EU Commissioner Thierry Breton threatened X for hosting political speech; Türkiye fined Meta for refusing to restrict content about protests, and Australia required X to remove a post criticising an individual for promoting gender ideology,” the bureau stated.

Rubio underscored the U.S. stance in a post on X, writing: “Free speech is essential to the American way of life – a birthright over which foreign governments have no authority.”

“Foreigners who work to undermine the rights of Americans should not enjoy the privilege of travelling to our country,” he added.

